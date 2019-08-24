Trump campaign mocked after unveiling new red hats: ‘Do you have arm bands as well?’
President Donald Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” hats have been replaced with new “Keep America Great” hats.
Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale modeled one of the hats on Twitter.
Here is some of what people were saying:
Do you have arm bands as well?
— Christopher Goodwin (@LazarusLeBaron) August 25, 2019
Here I made an arm band design for you pic.twitter.com/inTyqVi2wo
— Christopher Goodwin (@LazarusLeBaron) August 25, 2019
And for those dress occasions… pic.twitter.com/kWqOJx0LDJ
— DevinNunes' Cattle Dog (@Kaos_Vs_Control) August 25, 2019
— Jon (@teufelshunde4) August 25, 2019
Made in China, printed in Russia
— Michael Walker (@jklmnoin2020) August 25, 2019
Making it in China, like Trump ties?
— themoonandmars (@k1ou64) August 25, 2019
Keep the price tag on it… You might want to return it 🏷📮🧢 #returntosender #fromMAGA https://t.co/5noHk4943i
— John Aden Shimkus (@MFergod) August 25, 2019
When did we become great again? What was the monumental event? Thought your boss would have talked about this.
— Alex M (@Buckeye_in_Va) August 25, 2019
Hard pass on that buddy
— L (@Meboltz) August 25, 2019
Looks cheaper than the first one, which I didn't think possible https://t.co/Zrf8FMdWJb
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 25, 2019
So America wasn't great but now it is because you guys cut taxes for multimillionaires, ripped children away from their parents, and made it legal to kill hibernating animals in their dens?
Got it. https://t.co/DIxdOQTvpH
— Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) August 25, 2019
Made in China. https://t.co/2FOeTUMlOp
— Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) August 25, 2019
— Kathy Bynum (@kat261952) August 25, 2019
2020 Election
Trump campaign mocked after unveiling new red hats: ‘Do you have arm bands as well?’
President Donald Trump's 2016 "Make America Great Again" hats have been replaced with new "Keep America Great" hats.
Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale modeled one of the hats on Twitter.
Here is some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/LazarusLeBaron/status/1165430924093165568
Here I made an arm band design for you pic.twitter.com/inTyqVi2wo
— Christopher Goodwin (@LazarusLeBaron) August 25, 2019
2020 Election
‘The Mooch’ attended Biden fundraiser in the Hamptons — because Trump ‘has lost his mind’
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci attended a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.
CBS News reporter Ben Mitchell posted a photo of Scaramucci at the event, and subsequently interviewed "The Mooch."
Scaramucci said he was still a registered Republican, but added that Trump "has lost his mind."
Spotted at a Biden event in the Hamptons: Fmr. Trump WH Comms Director Anthony @Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/PWVTZ8Qm15
2020 Election
Mass rallies, crazy decisions, grandiose posturing: This is what living in a dictatorship feels like
Another week of shaking our heads and wondering how much longer we can survive him. Yet again, Donald Trump overwhelmed practically everything with the force of his obscene personality, running his mouth and his thumbs even while he was failing to run the country in any sort of conventional sense. He doesn’t actually do anything, but he dominates everything. Living in America today is like being trapped in a room with him — no doors, no windows, no exits, only Trump and the sound of Trump and the hideous image of Trump, all day, every day, for day after day after day.
This article first appeared in Salon.