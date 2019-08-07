Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign ran more than 2,000 Facebook ads warning of immigrant ‘invasion’ before El Paso shooting

Published

1 min ago

on

Before a white gunman targeted dozens of Latinos in response to what he believed was an immigrant “invasion,” President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign ran more than 2,000 Facebook ads calling immigration an “invasion.”

Although Trump rejected white supremacy after the alleged gunman killed 22 people and injured dozens of others Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the gunman echoed the president’s own rhetoric when he announced minutes before the attack that the shooting was a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Trump said Monday of the dark screed.

In addition to Trump running about 2,200 ads referring to immigration as an “invasion,” at least nine other Republicans have run ads on the social network parroting his campaign’s message, according to the watch-dog Media Matters for America.

The campaign ran about 1,000 ads between January and February that claimed there was a “true invasion happening” at the border. The ads asked users to take a survey about which border issues concerned them most. The choices included: criminals, MS-13 gang members, sex and drug trafficking and terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign also ran another 1,100 ads that proclaimed “We have an INVASION!” and asked followers to donate money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The ads have been reached as many as 5.5 million Facebook users, according to the Guardian.

Other prominent Republicans, like Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, similarly ran ads ahead of the 2018 midterm elections referring to a migrant caravan as an “illegal alien mob marching on our border” and “an invading force that must be stopped.” Another ad claimed that the caravans were an “invading force approaching our southern border.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The El Paso shooter echoed these talking points in his racist screed, writing that he was “simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”

The gunman wrote that Democrats were “pandering heavily to the Hispanic voting bloc,” claiming that they intended “to use open borders” to turn Texas into a “Democratic stronghold.”

“At least with Republicans, the process of mass migrations and citizenship can be greatly reduced,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His claims also echoed the “replacement theory” rhetoric pushed by Fox News hosts, including primetime stars Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Democrats “want to replace you, the American voters, with newly amnestied citizens and an ever increasing number of chain migrants,” Ingraham said on her Fox show in October.

Ingraham also claimed that Texas was “completely overrun by this illegal invasion” and “calling it anything but an invasion at this point is just not being honest with people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson has similarly claimed that immigration will “change this country completely and forever” and that Democrats want “demographic replacement,” with a “flood of illegals” to create “a flood of voters for them.”

Such language is intended to “dehumanize” immigrants in order to justify the cruel policies undertaken to combat immigration, like putting children in cages and warehousing migrants in inhuman conditions, Jonathan Ryan, the executive director of the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, told Politico.

“A government cannot commit open, widespread and notorious violations of human rights under both international and domestic law without substantially dehumanizing the people that they’re inflicting the pain upon to desensitize the nation to the injustices or make the injustices appear OK,” he told the news outlet. “The only way to participate in such cruelty is to dehumanize them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After this weekend’s carnage in El Paso, conservatives complained that they should not be blamed for their barrage of messages fear-mongering about immigrants.

“We’re sick and tired, every time this happens, people that we believe in being blamed for it,” right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh said on Monday. “We’re sick of it. None of us pulled the trigger. None of us want these things to happen. And yet we turn on the media, and that’s what we hear.”

But despite nearly two dozen people being slaughtered in an attack the shooter himself said was a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” Fox News went right back to pushing the same dehumanizing language about immigrants on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you have over 110,000 people coming a month — over a million last year, and well over a million last year — if you use the term ‘invasion,’” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said, “that’s not anti-Hispanic. That’s a fact.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What about Gilroy? Trump’s White House is ignoring California mass shooting

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

Two days after she would have turned 14, a funeral mass was held for Keyla Salazar. The middle-schooler was the first victim killed in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival to be laid to rest. On the same day, the FBI announced that it had opened a domestic terror investigation into the July 28 attack that left 3 people dead and more than a dozen people injured. The shooting rampage was one of three committed in one week by white, American-born young men and one of five mass shootings in seven days in America.

By week’s end, nearly three dozen Americans were fatally gunned down in attacks now being investigated by federal officials as terrorism – once again setting off the ritualistic debate over America’s gun culture and a rising wave of violent white supremacist, misogynistic violence.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New analysis reveals the ‘biggest crisis no one is talking about’ is on track to get worse

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

An analysis released Tuesday warns that 17 countries which are collectively home to a quarter of the global population face “extremely high water stress” that is on track to get worse—particularly because of the human-caused climate emergency.

The data is part of the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, a publicly available database and interactive tool designed to enhance global understanding of water scarcity, which WRI calls “one of the defining issues of the 21st century.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Students for Trump founder plead guilty to $46,000 scam — feds described him as ‘a grifter’

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan won a conviction against a major public supporter of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"The founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a $46,000 scam in which he posed as a lawyer and gave legal advice," the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. "John Lambert, 23, created a website for a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn and claimed to be Eric Pope, a graduate of NYU Law School with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania and 15 years of experience in corporate and patent law, prosecutors said."

Lambert agreed to forfeit $46,654 and agreed not to appeal a sentence that is less than 21 months in prison.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image