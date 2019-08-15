Trump claims ‘the European Union is worse than China’ — despite violent crackdown on Hong Kong protesters

President Donald Trump attacked the European Union for being “worse” than the Peoples’ Republic of China during a 2020 re-election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Trump lashed out at America’s European allies while attempting to argue that his trade war with China was a success.

“By the way, The European Union is worse than China, just smaller,” Trump argued.

“It treats us horribly — barriers, tariffs, taxes, — and we let them come in. It is worse than China,” he repeated.

Trump then decided to note that he was of European descent.

“Many of us come from there. I do. That is what it has got going. That is about it,” he said.

“They treat us really badly and many others, many, many others,” Trump argued.

Watch: