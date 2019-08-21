Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump comes publicly unglued again – rages at his own Fed chair for acting ‘like a golfer who can’t putt’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, blaming him for keeping the economy from growing much faster.

In yet another Twitter screed, Trump said, “The only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed. He’s like a golfer who can’t putt, has no touch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump appointed Powell to his position, but repeatedly excoriated him for raising the key interest rate too quickly last year. He has called on the Fed to reverse all of those moves, cutting the rate by a full point, to help the economy and weaken the US dollar.

“Big U.S. growth if he does the right thing, BIG CUT – but don’t count on him! So far he has called it wrong, and only let us down,” he tweeted.

“Yesterday, ‘highest Dollar in U.S.History.’ No inflation. Wake up Federal Reserve. Such growth potential, almost like never before!”

However, the International Monetary Fund in an unusually blunt blog post, said Trump’s tariffs and calls for lower interest rates to weaken the dollar won’t work and could slow the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authors warned that “one should not put too much stock in the view that easing monetary policy can weaken a country’s currency enough to bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance.”

“Monetary policy alone is unlikely to induce the large and persistent devaluations that are needed to bring that result … especially within a 12-month period,” they said.

With the US presidential election coming in November 2020, Trump is especially focused on the next 12 months, and while he has said no recession is in the cards, he continues to call for more stimulus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“….WHERE IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE?” the US president tweeted.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘We don’t have to live like this’: March for Our Lives unveils sweeping plan to address gun violence and strengthen democracy

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

"Created by survivors, so you don't have to be one."

After spending a year and a half traveling the country to register young people to vote and urging high school and college students to participate in the 2020 election, the national organization March For Our Lives released a sweeping gun control proposal Wednesday, calling on the federal government to listen to the demands of young voters.

In its Peace Plan for a Safer America, the group—which was born out of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed—calls on the next president to treat the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. as what it is: "a national public health emergency."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This Trump supporter received praise from the president himself — now he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence for voter fraud

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has often claimed that incidents of voter fraud aided the Clinton campaign in 2016. Just last Thursday at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that voter fraud had cost him the state's four electoral points.

"It was taken away from us," he said at a rally in Manchester.

“There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or really in any previous election,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, told CNN Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The internet freaks out as Trump declares himself ‘second coming’: ‘I expected the Antichrist to have more class’

Published

49 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump approvingly quoted a superfan who compared him to the biblical "second coming" of Christ, which set off alarm bells for those who've read the Book of Revelations.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root declared Trump the "King of Israel" to defend him from charges of anti-Semitism, and the president tweeted out those remarks to the dismay of many familiar with the biblical account of the end times.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image