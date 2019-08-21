Trump comes publicly unglued again – rages at his own Fed chair for acting ‘like a golfer who can’t putt’
President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, blaming him for keeping the economy from growing much faster.
In yet another Twitter screed, Trump said, “The only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed. He’s like a golfer who can’t putt, has no touch.”
Trump appointed Powell to his position, but repeatedly excoriated him for raising the key interest rate too quickly last year. He has called on the Fed to reverse all of those moves, cutting the rate by a full point, to help the economy and weaken the US dollar.
“Big U.S. growth if he does the right thing, BIG CUT – but don’t count on him! So far he has called it wrong, and only let us down,” he tweeted.
“Yesterday, ‘highest Dollar in U.S.History.’ No inflation. Wake up Federal Reserve. Such growth potential, almost like never before!”
However, the International Monetary Fund in an unusually blunt blog post, said Trump’s tariffs and calls for lower interest rates to weaken the dollar won’t work and could slow the global economy.
The authors warned that “one should not put too much stock in the view that easing monetary policy can weaken a country’s currency enough to bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance.”
“Monetary policy alone is unlikely to induce the large and persistent devaluations that are needed to bring that result … especially within a 12-month period,” they said.
With the US presidential election coming in November 2020, Trump is especially focused on the next 12 months, and while he has said no recession is in the cards, he continues to call for more stimulus.
“….WHERE IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE?” the US president tweeted.
‘We don’t have to live like this’: March for Our Lives unveils sweeping plan to address gun violence and strengthen democracy
"Created by survivors, so you don't have to be one."
After spending a year and a half traveling the country to register young people to vote and urging high school and college students to participate in the 2020 election, the national organization March For Our Lives released a sweeping gun control proposal Wednesday, calling on the federal government to listen to the demands of young voters.
In its Peace Plan for a Safer America, the group—which was born out of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed—calls on the next president to treat the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. as what it is: "a national public health emergency."
Breaking Banner
This Trump supporter received praise from the president himself — now he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence for voter fraud
President Donald Trump has often claimed that incidents of voter fraud aided the Clinton campaign in 2016. Just last Thursday at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that voter fraud had cost him the state's four electoral points.
"It was taken away from us," he said at a rally in Manchester.
“There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or really in any previous election,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, told CNN Monday.
Breaking Banner
The internet freaks out as Trump declares himself ‘second coming’: ‘I expected the Antichrist to have more class’
President Donald Trump approvingly quoted a superfan who compared him to the biblical "second coming" of Christ, which set off alarm bells for those who've read the Book of Revelations.
Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root declared Trump the "King of Israel" to defend him from charges of anti-Semitism, and the president tweeted out those remarks to the dismay of many familiar with the biblical account of the end times.