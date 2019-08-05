Quantcast
Trump condemns white supremacy in response to El Paso mass shooting

55 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to twin mass shootings in the United States over the weekend by specifically condemning white supremacy.

In his condemnation of the El Paso shooting, Trump said that the alleged shooter was motivated by “racist hate” and “white supremacy.” The president cited the white supremacist manifesto posted by the alleged shooter on the web and said it showed that the internet is a dangerous tool for radicalization.

Trump also attacked “gruesome and grisly video games” as part of a “culture that celebrates violence,” despite the fact that there is no evidence showing that video games lead to mass shootings.

The president seemed to throw cold water on proposals to ban assault weapons, however, and insisted the real problem was mental health issues.

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” the president said.

Earlier on Monday, the president blamed the “fake news media” for purportedly causing mass shootings by covering his administration unfairly.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
