Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump decimated for attacking Obama after pretending to condemn racism and call for ‘unity’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is under fire for tweets he posted early Tuesday morning attacking Barack Obama after the former President issued a thinly-veiled statement criticizing Trump for contributing to a climate in which white supremacist domestic terror mass shootings are increasing. Less than 24 hours earlier – after all but ignoring two mass shootings that stole the lives of 31 people over the weekend, President Trump addressed the American people on national television. In that short speech he condemned racism and white supremacism, but some say his tweets Tuesday negate those remarks.

Trump quoted “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who had said mass shootings also happened under President Obama, but former President George W. Bush never blamed him for them.

As some noted, President Obama didn’t daily stoke racist hatred and espouse white nationalist and white supremacist views, demonize non-whites and immigrants, and enact policies to advance a white ethnostate agenda.

Trump also repeated his false claim, tweeting, “I am the least racist person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how many are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Ex-FBI official explains how Trump fooled the world into thinking he condemned racism after El Paso shooting

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Former FBI director of counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained how President Donald Trump fooled the nation into thinking he renounced racism and white supremacy.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Figliuzzi said white nationalists will continue to believe Trump is on their side even after his speech on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

"Who is it that seems to be empowering and giving these people license?" Figliuzzi said. "It happens to be the president of the United States."

"At his press conference, we did not hear what we needed to hear," he continued, "him personalize this and say, 'I condemn racism, I condemn white hate and bigotry.' Instead, [he] instructed the nation to condemn it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major GOP donor fears ‘extinction in the suburbs’ over total refusal to curb gun access

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

The Republican Party's total refusal to adopt any policies that will restrict access to firearms is leaving them in a dire political situation in suburban America, according to a top GOP donor who spoke with Bloomberg.

Dan Eberhart, a Trump-supporting GOP donor and oil-and-gas executive, tells the publication that the constant carnage of mass shootings on the news are making the NRA's maximal obstruction on gun control legislation politically toxic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nobel laureate and author Toni Morrison dies at 88

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Author Toni Morrison has died at age 88, according to a friend.

Morrison died Monday night, according to a source at her publisher, but the cause of death has not been released, reported New York Magazine's Vulture blog.

She was best known for her best-selling novel "Beloved," which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and she became the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998.

President Barack Obama presented Morrison in 2012 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image