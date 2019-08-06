Trump decimated for attacking Obama after pretending to condemn racism and call for ‘unity’
President Donald Trump is under fire for tweets he posted early Tuesday morning attacking Barack Obama after the former President issued a thinly-veiled statement criticizing Trump for contributing to a climate in which white supremacist domestic terror mass shootings are increasing. Less than 24 hours earlier – after all but ignoring two mass shootings that stole the lives of 31 people over the weekend, President Trump addressed the American people on national television. In that short speech he condemned racism and white supremacism, but some say his tweets Tuesday negate those remarks.
Trump quoted “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who had said mass shootings also happened under President Obama, but former President George W. Bush never blamed him for them.
“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019
As some noted, President Obama didn’t daily stoke racist hatred and espouse white nationalist and white supremacist views, demonize non-whites and immigrants, and enact policies to advance a white ethnostate agenda.
Trump also repeated his false claim, tweeting, “I am the least racist person.”
“It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.” @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019
Here’s how many are responding:
Trump has now pivoted from condemning white supremacy in a canned speech to criticizing the country’s first black president… https://t.co/P7CrYRTFGo
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) August 6, 2019
Donald Trump reading: “Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside — so destructive — and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love.”
Donald Trump tweeting: https://t.co/31X4wPayfB
— Bill Kempin (@BillKempin) August 6, 2019
Not even 24 hours ago, the president called for the nation to put aside partisan bickering to solve gun violence. https://t.co/vplcUAkoJi
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 6, 2019
Brian Kilmeade complains about Barack Obama’s statement about the Dayton and El Paso shootings: “Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” pic.twitter.com/oRJzhhFepK
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019
So much for the speech he could barely read. Back to form. https://t.co/DuImxAaRLM
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 6, 2019
We all remember when Obama warned about the “invasion” of elementary school children. https://t.co/HrGZ4Nqwuc
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 6, 2019
Well, tbf, Obama never used the language of mass shooter and/or white supremacists ever, let alone in daily public parlance like you do, so….
— Victoria Brownworth 🏳️🌈 (@VABVOX) August 6, 2019
I thought this racist mofo talked of unity but here we are not even 24h later 💀 https://t.co/jWqPfzGN05
— Mercedes Nuñez (@coldpluto55) August 6, 2019
Obama didn’t call any of the murderers very fine people, either. https://t.co/0Q3DNCbdiW
— jelani cobb (@jelani9) August 6, 2019
That’s because the Sandy Hook mass shooter didn’t lay out guns that spelled Obama’s name, didn’t recite Obama’s words and didn’t target people Obama had likened to rats and criminals. https://t.co/VXQFf9HzWw
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 6, 2019
Told you. He couldn’t even last a day. This is who he is. https://t.co/ElVc1oH4wn
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 6, 2019
You’ve had 250 already this year
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 6, 2019
Ex-FBI official explains how Trump fooled the world into thinking he condemned racism after El Paso shooting
Former FBI director of counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained how President Donald Trump fooled the nation into thinking he renounced racism and white supremacy.
In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Figliuzzi said white nationalists will continue to believe Trump is on their side even after his speech on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
"Who is it that seems to be empowering and giving these people license?" Figliuzzi said. "It happens to be the president of the United States."
"At his press conference, we did not hear what we needed to hear," he continued, "him personalize this and say, 'I condemn racism, I condemn white hate and bigotry.' Instead, [he] instructed the nation to condemn it."
