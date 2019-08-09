Trump departs for another golf vacation — putting the total taxpayer cost over $111 million
President Donald Trump departed Washington, DC for his latest golf vacation on Friday.
“Donald Trump’s presidential golf costs have topped $110 million in his 2 1/2 years in office – more than $4 million more than a conservative group’s estimate for predecessor Barack Obama’s total travel costs over two full terms,” the Huffington Post reported Friday. “Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday evening and is scheduled to remain there through Sunday afternoon. It is his 18th golf trip there since taking office. Sunday will mark his 67th day at that course and his 199th day at a golf course he owns.”
Trump has no public events scheduled for either day of his vacation.
During the Obama administration, Trump frequently criticized his predecessor for golfing.
Here’s some of what he said:
Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014
President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014
We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
President Obama played golf yesterday???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2013
Via @DailyCaller: "Donald Trump: Obama should golf w/ Republicans, not his ‘local friends’" http://t.co/4y6IfSi4bn by @NicholasBallasy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2013
Obama should play golf with Republicans & opponents rather than his small group of friends. That way maybe the terrible gridlock would end.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2012
GOLF UPDATE — 9 AUG 2019:
Trump is back at his golf course in New Jersey.
He has now spent 200 days on a golf course he owns.
It is his 19th trip to Bedminster, via Air Force 1 and Marine 1.
Cost: $1.1 million.
Updated taxpayer golf tab: $111.4 million.https://t.co/U5WFyVSO2d
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 9, 2019
