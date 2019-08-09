Quantcast
Trump departs for another golf vacation — putting the total taxpayer cost over $111 million

Published

2 days ago

on

President Donald Trump departed Washington, DC for his latest golf vacation on Friday.

“Donald Trump’s presidential golf costs have topped $110 million in his 2 1/2 years in office – more than $4 million more than a conservative group’s estimate for predecessor Barack Obama’s total travel costs over two full terms,” the Huffington Post reported Friday. “Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Friday evening and is scheduled to remain there through Sunday afternoon. It is his 18th golf trip there since taking office. Sunday will mark his 67th day at that course and his 199th day at a golf course he owns.”

Trump has no public events scheduled for either day of his vacation.

During the Obama administration, Trump frequently criticized his predecessor for golfing.

Here’s some of what he said:

