Trump explains why he wants to buy Greenland to reporters: ‘It’s a large real estate deal — a lot can be done’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his desire to buy Greenland in discussion with reporters Sunday.

The president was returning to Washington, D.C. when he stopped at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman asked the president about his desire to buy the country from Denmark.

“Greenland, I don’t know. It got released somehow,” Trump said of the news about his desire to buy the country. “It’s something we talked about. Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world. So the concept came up, and I said, strategically, it’s interesting. And we’d be interested. We’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not number one on the burner; I can tell you that.”

Greenland has slowly been crawling toward their own independence since 1979 when it was granted “home rule” by the Danish government. They’re aiming for total independence from Denmark in 2021. The U.S.’s Thule Air Base is one of the airbases on the massive island.

“Did you ever make an exchange with them of any kind?” Haberman asked.

“A lot of things could be done,” Trump said. “It’s a large real estate deal. A lot of things could be done. It’s hurting Denmark very badly because they’re losing almost $700 million a year carrying it. So they carry it at a great loss. And strategically for the United States, it would be nice. And we’re a big ally of Denmark, and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark and we will. In fact, I’m supposed to stop — I’m thinking about going there. I’m not necessarily definitely going there, but we’re going to Poland, and we may be going to Denmark. Not for this reason at all. But we’re looking at it. It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

