Trump explodes at ‘mental wreck’ Scaramucci after blistering CNN segment — and then mocks his divorce

14 mins ago

President Donald Trump exploded with rage on Monday after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci once again hammered him during a CNN segment in which he said he wanted to gather together former Trump cabinet officials to denounce the president.

“Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable ‘nut job’ who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellaced (sic), and then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign,” the president wrote. “I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV.”

The president then mocked Scarmucci’s personal life and made a reference to problems with his marriage.

“[Scaramucci] said his wife was driving him crazy, ‘something big’ was happening with her,” he wrote. “Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy!”

Scaramucci recently turned on the president after he made racist comments about four Democratic lawmakers by telling them to “go back” to their countries of origin despite the fact that all of them are American citizens.

13 mins ago

August 19, 2019

