Trump gets ruthlessly mocked after he’s caught repeating the same lie for the 80th time

President Donald Trump is being lampooned for his incessant lies.

“As a champion bullsh*tter, Donald Trump is quite adept at convincing himself of something as he makes it up with the intent of convincing others. The truth is whatever you can get enough people to believe, including yourself,” wrote Esquire’s Jack Holmes on Wednesday.

Case in point: Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the approval of the Veterans Choice Program, even though fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed out that his claims are false.

“I got it approved. Veterans Choice,” Trump said while speaking in Pennsylvania this week. He has previously claimed that politicians “have been trying to pass these things for 45 years.”

The program allows U.S. military veterans to see doctors outside the Veterans Affairs system if they must wait more than 30 days for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in office, Trump signed the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, which seeks to expand private health care options for veterans.

But the Veterans Choice legislation was first passed and signed into law under President Barack Obama in 2014.

“As a refresher, Trump was not president in 2014. His political career was primarily contained to suggesting the first black president was actually Kenyan, and thus illegitimate. (Not a racist bone in his body, etc. etc.) But the really astounding thing is he’s told this lie 80 (eighty!) times and shows no sign of slowing down,” Holmes wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is an unstoppable force of fabrication, and The Lamestream Liberal Fake News Media has not exactly proven itself to be an immovable object. At some point, he says the same false thing so many times that people just give up.”