Trump gets ruthlessly mocked after he’s caught repeating the same lie for the 80th time
President Donald Trump is being lampooned for his incessant lies.
“As a champion bullsh*tter, Donald Trump is quite adept at convincing himself of something as he makes it up with the intent of convincing others. The truth is whatever you can get enough people to believe, including yourself,” wrote Esquire’s Jack Holmes on Wednesday.
Case in point: Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the approval of the Veterans Choice Program, even though fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed out that his claims are false.
“I got it approved. Veterans Choice,” Trump said while speaking in Pennsylvania this week. He has previously claimed that politicians “have been trying to pass these things for 45 years.”
The program allows U.S. military veterans to see doctors outside the Veterans Affairs system if they must wait more than 30 days for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility.
During his time in office, Trump signed the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, which seeks to expand private health care options for veterans.
But the Veterans Choice legislation was first passed and signed into law under President Barack Obama in 2014.
“As a refresher, Trump was not president in 2014. His political career was primarily contained to suggesting the first black president was actually Kenyan, and thus illegitimate. (Not a racist bone in his body, etc. etc.) But the really astounding thing is he’s told this lie 80 (eighty!) times and shows no sign of slowing down,” Holmes wrote.
“He is an unstoppable force of fabrication, and The Lamestream Liberal Fake News Media has not exactly proven itself to be an immovable object. At some point, he says the same false thing so many times that people just give up.”
CNN
‘What Bible are they reading?’ CNN’s Angela Rye drops the hammer on evangelicals who are fine with Trump’s racism
CNN's Angela Rye on Wednesday took a shot at Trump-loving evangelicals who are supporting President Donald Trump either despite or because of his racist rhetoric.
While discussing Trump immigration official Ken Cuccinelli's attempts to rewrite the immigrant-welcoming poem on the Statue of Liberty, Rye questioned how so many self-proclaimed Christians could keep supporting a president who regularly goes against what they are taught in the Bible.
Activism
Fox News perilously resumes ‘invasion’ drumbeat despite report linking rhetoric to El Paso shooter
Fox News pundit Brad Blakeman on Wednesday said that Republicans should continue referring to an "invasion" of Mexicans even though the same word was adopted by the El Paso shooter.
"Look, we want people to come here, but they need to follow the rules, and they need to come here legally," Blakeman ranted. "We have millions, millions here illegally. Democrats have encouraged many more to come here through sanctuary cities."
"There is an invasion on our southern border," he added. "And the Democrats are trying to weaponize that word. But they claim it's a crisis as well."
The New York Times this week published a report linking the El Paso mass shooter to rhetoric used by top Fox News personalities.
Trump’s Labor Dept. moves to enable ‘religion-exercising organizations’ to discriminate against LGBTQ workers
The Trump Dept. of Labor on Wednesday has just announced a new rule that would effectively codify the right of “religion-exercising organizations” that are federal contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ workers. The new proposal appears to be a roadmap faith-based organizations claiming to have religious beliefs or moral convictions can use to protect themselves from charges of discrimination.
“Federal contractors will get a clearer picture of religious defenses to workplace discrimination claims under a proposed rule the Labor Department will announce today,” Bloomberg Law reports. “The proposal would cement current exemptions that ‘religion-exercising organizations’ can use to shield themselves from bias claims for hiring decisions and other actions motivated by religious belief.”