Trump goes berserk on Twitter as he lashes out at his own Fed chair and then attacks ‘selfish’ Democrats

Published

57 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump just declared war on the man he personally picked to head the Federal Reserve. The President is furious that one in three economists are predicting recession by the end of the year, and many believe the U.S. will plunge into a recession within the next 6 to 12 months.

At the top of the list of causes for the Trump recession is the president’s trade war with China, which he said a year ago was easy to win.

Trade wars are not easy to win, and Trump’s lack of understanding of the international economy is harming Americans and people worldwide.

So, as he has been doing for months, late Monday morning the President blasted Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve – which is supposed to be a wholly independent agency. Some economists believe the Fed’s policies have helped slow economic growth, but it is Trump who is to blame for the possible impending recession.

But this time Trump went nuclear, declaring war on the Federal Reserve Chairman, in a tweet.

The President blasted what he called Powell’s “horrendous lack of vision,” while claiming Democrats are trying to (as if it were even possible) “will” the economy into recession.

Trump also called for the Fed to massively cut interest rates, which would steal a critical tool the Fed uses when facing dire economic crises.

One Washington Post Economics Correspondent noted the same:

Another Washington Post reporter notes Trump is really pushing the envelope:

While this ABC News reporter reminded Trump of his praise of Powell when he nominated him:

In fact, here’s Trump on Nov. 2, 2017, introducing and praising Powell as his nominee, “based on his record”:

Meanwhile, a senior market analyst noticed the illogical juxtapositions in Trump’s tweet:

And this CNBC reporter notes Democrats are not in a position to “will” a bad economy:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

