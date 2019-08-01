Trump has ‘lost control’ of his white supremacist supporters a top Republican analyst warns
President Donald Trump heads to Ohio Thursday for his first rally since the infamous “send her back” chant. He told the press that he’s hoping his supporters don’t do the chant but “you’ll see” what happens if they do. Trump likes to leave cliffhangers, treating his presidency like a reality television show.
Political pundits aren’t sure if he’ll stop the chant, egg it on or tell his supporters that the “fake news” thinks they’re racists for chanting. One Republican analyst on CNN, however, said that it’s clear the president can’t control his white supremacist supporters.
“He’s not in control of this,” said Amanda Carpenter. “Look, President Trump opened the Pandora’s box of racism during the 2016 election talking about Judge Curiel, David Duke, and he’s not in control of this thing anymore. It’s how we ended up with something like Charlottesville. Then he had to make an assinine about how there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Because, those are the people, not all, some of the loyal base that shows up to these rallies. So, to me the more interesting question isn’t how he reacts, how he’s being led around by the nose by the worst elements in this country.”
Intercept contributor Mehdi Hasan agreed that Trump gets “led around by lots of people,” but that he is the one “clearly inciting” this.
“Stuff that he’s doing deliberately, his advisers are briefing the Wahington Post that this is part of the strategy to get the base out. It’s disgusting,” he continued. “He knows what he’s doing when he’s tweeting about these four American citizens (three of them born in this country), saying they should ‘go back to the crime-infested places from which they come.’ Using the word ‘infestation’ always in relation to people of color.”
He went on to say that telling someone to “go back to where they came from is the literal definition of racism, as experienced by those of us who grew up listening to that chant.”
Hasan warned that the rally Thursday night is likely going to be “really depressing” and “another hate rally” and Trump likely “won’t control the crowd” because “he’s the one inciting the crowd.”
Watch the full discussion below:
Inventor of anti-Democrat #WalkAway hashtag comes out as a QAnon supporter at Trump rally
On Thursday, during a speech before President Donald Trump's rally in Cincinnati, pro-Trump activist Brandon Straka proudly proclaimed his allegiance to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
"Where we go one, we go all!" he announced to the crowd, a common catchphrase of QAnon believers.
Lots of Q shirts here at the rally in Cincinnati and Trump pre-rally speaker Brandon Straka just said "Where we go one, we go all." -- a common rallying cry of the #QAnon movement. They even have an acronym for it. #WWG1GWA. pic.twitter.com/cOsAB3vLmC
Three NRA board members shoved out after questioning lavish spending by Wayne LaPierre
Esther Schneider of Texas, Sean Maloney of Ohio and Timothy Knight of Tennessee just resigned their positions on the board of the National Rifle Association.
According to the Washington Post, reported that the three said that they raised questions about the lavish spending by CEO Wayne LaPierre. After, they were suddenly stripped of their committee assignments. The resigned after that.
Why the right wing is losing it over reports that James Comey won’t be prosecuted
Despite a lack of any substantial evidence of his criminal guilt, right-wing media and many supporters of Donald Trump have long been calling for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking his own memos of meetings with the president after he was fired in 2017. But multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Fox News, reported Thursday that Comey won’t be fired for providing this information to the press, an act that triggered the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation.