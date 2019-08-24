Trump heaps praise on Danish PM he called ‘nasty’ over Greenland row
President Donald Trump heaped praise on Denmark’s prime minister Friday, two days after he cancelled his state visit to the country and slammed her for dismissing his idea of buying Greenland as absurd.
The US leader said he got a call from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who he had previously called “nasty” when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland in the latest spat involving Trump and a traditional US ally.
But on Friday he appeared to reverse course, calling her “a wonderful woman.”
“We had a great conversation,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave for the G7 summit in France.
“We have a very good relationship with Denmark, and we agreed to speak later. But she was very nice. She put a call in, and I appreciated it very much,” Trump said.
The row had earlier prompted Trump to call off plans to visit Copenhagen next month after Frederiksen said Greenland, an autonomous region of Denmark, was not for sale.
Frederiksen said she was both annoyed and surprised that Trump cancelled the visit.
But, she added, “Denmark and the US are not in crisis, the US is one of our closest allies” and the invitation to visit was still open.
In his remarks late Friday Trump said nothing about resurrecting the trip.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro authorizes army to help fight Amazon fires
President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday authorized the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal.
Plumes of thick smoke rose into the sky above dense forest in the northwestern state of Rondonia, where bright orange flames from various fires were visible for kilometers (miles), an AFP photographer reported.
"It's not normal and it's like this because of the smoke from the fires," said a hotel employee in the state capital Porto Velho, which was covered by a layer of smoke as fires burned near the city.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s new press secretary isn’t holding briefings because she fears suffering Sarah Sanders’ ‘fate’: report
The White House has a new press secretary, but even if you’re a pretty close follower of political news, you may have missed her.
Stephanie Grisham, who had previously been serving just as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director, took over for Sarah Sanders as press secretary for President Donald Trump at the beginning of July. She has retained her previous position working for the first lady, and she’s also functioning White House communications director.
One way she has been able to juggle all these duties is that she has declined to hold a single on-camera press briefing since taking over for Sanders. Sanders had once held briefings with some regularity but by the end of tenure, she had gone months without taking questions from reporters in the White House press room. CNN reported Friday that it has been 165 days since a formal on-camera White House briefing. The State Department and the Pentagon, too, have drastically cut back on their press availabilities.
Protests to greet G7 leaders as they talk Amazon fires, trade
The leaders of the G7 club of rich countries meet in southwest France on Saturday, a gathering clouded by the burning Amazon, diving stock markets and their own stark divisions, giving little grounds for optimism.
US President Donald Trump, who landed in France around midday, faces a mass protest outside the Atlantic resort of Biarritz where the summit is taking place, though 13,000 police have been deployed to keep them far from view.
Thousands began rallying Saturday some 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the G7 gathering at the border town of Hendaye for a march over the Bidassoa River toward the Spanish town of Irun.