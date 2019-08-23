Quantcast
Trump impotently yells at the Federal Reserve after China hits back with new tariffs

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to China’s newly announced retaliatory tariffs by sending out yet another tweet encouraging the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.

“Now the Fed can show their stuff!” the president wrote, shortly after China announced it was placing tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of American goods and would once again start enforcing duties on American automobiles.

Trump has regularly placed pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in order to stave off an economic recession in 2020. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates a quarter of a percentage point in July.

Earlier in the day, the president touted the strength of the American economy even as warning signs are mounting that the economy is slowing down and could even tip into an outright recession.

“The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well,” the president wrote. “Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

