Trump impotently yells at the Federal Reserve after China hits back with new tariffs

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to China’s newly announced retaliatory tariffs by sending out yet another tweet encouraging the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.
“Now the Fed can show their stuff!” the president wrote, shortly after China announced it was placing tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of American goods and would once again start enforcing duties on American automobiles.
Trump has regularly placed pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in order to stave off an economic recession in 2020. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates a quarter of a percentage point in July.
Earlier in the day, the president touted the strength of the American economy even as warning signs are mounting that the economy is slowing down and could even tip into an outright recession.
“The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well,” the president wrote. “Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession.”
