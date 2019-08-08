‘Trump is going to have to appear and testify’: Ex-prosecutor says McCabe lawsuit is ‘pretty exciting’
On Thursday, former federal prosecutor John Flannery told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wrongful termination suit against the White House is “exciting” — because it could put President Donald Trump himself in the “hot seat.”
“What do you think is important in what Mr. McCabe is doing here, and is he taking a risk of his own because you know, this drudges back up what the administration says was their critiques of him?” asked Melber.
“Well, I have a feeling that McCabe’s on the right side of the fact pattern here,” said Flannery. “The thing that excites me about it is how soon can we subpoena Mr. Trump as the person who is responsible for his firing as part of Trump’s defense? So in a civil suit, we have a lot of precedents that say Trump is going to have to appear and testify. We have several civil cases. I think that it’s a pretty exciting thought that you might get even more information. Somebody might finally get Trump in the hot seat over this matter.”
“And viewers I think who follow the story will remember, it was not that Donald Trump had an issue with one person at the FBI or DOJ,” added Melber. “This was a campaign by him to go after a bunch of different people for his reasons, and then you have a legal debate whether those were lawful reasons or not. Reading from the new filing, we have the McCabe view, later to be tested in court, that Trump had an unconstitutional plan to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not ‘Politically loyal to him.’ If that is provable, you could write anything in a brief, if that’s provable with evidence, is that acceptable for a sitting president?”
“It’s not acceptable behavior at all. I mean, it’s really criminal,” said Flannery. “And luckily, we’re going to have this civil discussion and I think it’s going to survive motions to dismiss … It comes at a time when Congress is planning a fall ramming speed campaign to fire Trump, and I think that they finally laid out a plan of action.”
Gun politics shifted from ‘don’t politicize’ to ‘do something’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber
The politics of gun control are shifting in America, MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reported on Thursday.
The host of "The Beat" on MSNBC reported on the outreach by the Parkland students since they survived the massacre of their school.
"Those activists think it’s working, the NRA has run a deficit for three years," Melber noted. "And even if this may be a bit of a scare tactic, their chief sent a fund-raising letter saying they could shutter pretty soon if they don’t get more money. A representative representing Sandy Hook families is teeing up part of the answer. Basically, they say if the gun measures are now popular, why don’t politicians want to do something popular?"
Florida Republicans will hold voter registration drive at a gun show — a week after horrific mass shootings: report
The devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have once again renewed public outcry in favor of stricter gun control measures.
But in a clear sign of where their priorities lie, Politico reports that the Florida Republican Party plans to send volunteers to run voter registration drives at a gun show — one week from the date of the shootings.
An email from the Trump Victory Team says that the drive will be "a great opportunity to make sure people are up to date on their voter registration and know more about the efforts of the Trump administration to address public safety and second amendments [sic] rights."
