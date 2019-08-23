Trump is ‘having a full-blown mental breakdown’ and needs to resign: Ex-Trump staffer

Leading Republican elected officials should work with President Donald Trump’s family to negotiate him resigning from office, a former top White House official suggested on MSNBC on Friday.

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci blasted his former boss during an interview with Chuck Todd on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily.”

“He has totally and completely lost it. There is nobody that can look at the situation, read the tweets, look at the press sprays, and say he hasn’t lost it,” Scaramucci argued.

“What does that mean, lost it?” Todd asked. “Define that.”

“I think he’s having a full-blown mental breakdown on the job,” Scaramucci said.

“It sounds like you think he’s totally unfit for office,” Todd said.

“Oh, there’s no question about that,” Scaramucci replied.

“You know, he may not be in early-stage dementia, but he’s in full-blown early-stage fascism,” he added.

