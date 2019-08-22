Trump is ‘not a stable genius’: GOP strategist says the president ‘doesn’t remember who and where he is’

President Donald Trump’s mental fitness is lacking, a top Republican strategist explained on “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Rick Wilson, the author of the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever, blasted the commander-in-chief.

“Rick Wilson, your assessment of where the president stands as he heads off to the G7 summit?” O’Donnell asked.

“I think Donald Trump has had a week in which he is proving that this isn’t 87-dimensional chess game, this isn’t some masterful strategy of communications or persuasion,” Wilson replied. “This is an old man who is sick and who has problems and who has mental disconnects and who has aphasias and who has moments where he doesn’t remember who and where he is.”

“And where the things he says that he thinks sound self-aggrandizing instead just sound like he is absolutely — you know — nuts and absolutely on the edge of some sort of collapse that will be a shocker to people in our politics that the master negotiator, president big brain, all this stuff, you know, is not a stable genius, but is something quite the opposite,” he explained.

Watch: