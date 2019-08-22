Trump is ‘not a stable genius’: GOP strategist says the president ‘doesn’t remember who and where he is’
President Donald Trump’s mental fitness is lacking, a top Republican strategist explained on “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell.
Rick Wilson, the author of the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever, blasted the commander-in-chief.
“Rick Wilson, your assessment of where the president stands as he heads off to the G7 summit?” O’Donnell asked.
“I think Donald Trump has had a week in which he is proving that this isn’t 87-dimensional chess game, this isn’t some masterful strategy of communications or persuasion,” Wilson replied. “This is an old man who is sick and who has problems and who has mental disconnects and who has aphasias and who has moments where he doesn’t remember who and where he is.”
“And where the things he says that he thinks sound self-aggrandizing instead just sound like he is absolutely — you know — nuts and absolutely on the edge of some sort of collapse that will be a shocker to people in our politics that the master negotiator, president big brain, all this stuff, you know, is not a stable genius, but is something quite the opposite,” he explained.
Watch:
George Washington Bridge shut down for all traffic as Bomb Squad investigates suspicious device
Traffic in New York City slowed to gridlock on Friday after authorities shut down the world's busiest vehicular bridge.
"All traffic on the George Washington Bridge has been closed off due to reports of a suspicious device on the span linking New York and New Jersey," CBS New York reported Thursday.
"According to police sources, the Port Authority Police Department has called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to help with their investigation," CBS added. "Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD has not been called in yet to assist with the possible threat."
https://twitter.com/PANYNJ_GWB/status/1164724186880675841
Maddow walks through existence of a ‘whistleblower’ alleging the IRS is mishandling Trump’s taxes
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reported Thursday on the "confetti canon" of new filings in the legal battle between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the House Ways and Means Committee over access to President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Maddow reported on Exhibit QQ in the latest filings, which is a letter from Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
"On July 29, 2019, the Committee received an unsolicited communication from a Federal employee setting forth credible allegations of 'evidence of possible misconduct' -- specifically, potential 'inappropriate efforts to influence' the mandatory audit program," Exhibit QQ read.