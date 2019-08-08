‘Trump is politically terrified’: Nicolle Wallace details how failure to stand up to the NRA is ‘weakness’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Thursday said Republicans are “intractable” on guns because of President Donald Trump’s political weakness.

“Trump is so afraid of his base. He can’t lose a single white supremacist in this country so he can’t condemn the manifesto from the killer. He can’t lose a single gun owner in this country so he can’t stomp a stiletto into Wayne LaPierre’s weak, greedy, little political spine,” Wallace reported. “He’s a hostage of the most extreme part of the Republican base.”

“If I were a Democrat running for president and I knew the way to bother Trump — the way to get him to send angry Tweets from aboard Air Force One flying from one grieving community to another — is to call him weak, to call him afraid and threaten him politically, because that’s really all he cares about. We have proof point after proof point that he’s politically terrified,” she said.

“He is politically terrified. You’re right,” MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre replied.

“But to take Politics out of it a second, people are going to die,” Jean-Pierre predicted. “They need to do something. Mitch McConnell needs to move. How many more kids have to die? How many churchgoers have to die? How many people that go to the club have to die? How many churchgoers have to die? How many people going to the club have to die?”

“How much more blood do we need to see before they act?” she wondered. “It is going to continue and the blood going to be on their hands if they do not act.”

