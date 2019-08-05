Trump isn’t responsible for El Paso shooter — because he was clearly a liberal extremist: Fox News’ Jesse Watters
President Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism for his racist rhetoric towards Mexicans in the wake of the El Paso shooter leaving a manifesto of hate towards migrants.
But according to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Trump should not be blamed — because in fact the shooter was a radical, left-wing environmentalist.
“Yes he hated migrants. He was a segregationist, racial purist, total psycho,” said Watters on Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “The Five.” “But also, he was an environmental extremist. He used the exact same talking points from radical environmental extremists, talking about the Earth is being polluted. Corporations are to blame. We need to depopulate the world. And that was also a motivating factor in the attack.”
“And then at the end of the thing, he says this: ‘All of my ideologies predated Donald Trump and his campaign for president. I’ve had my immigration opinions for years.’ This has nothing to do with Donald Trump, yet the media directly links him.”
As Mediaite pointed out, the shooter did mention the environment in his manifesto, but mainly from the perspective of nonwhite people causing overpopulation. He also was an avid Trump supporter, writing out Trump’s name with guns on social media, and he did not say that the shooting had nothing to do with Trump — just that he believed all of these stances prior to Trump entering politics.
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Clinton White House adviser Keith Boykin and Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings clashed over President Donald Trump's rhetoric and its impact on violence and mass shootings.
"President Trump blames the Internet, video games, mental health laws and the media, but nothing about his rhetoric," said host Erin Burnett to Boykin. "Your reaction?"
"He’s wrong. He’s inconsistent," said Boykin. "When President Trump took office, he said that this American carnage stops right here and right now. Since that time we had Las Vegas, Gilroy, Mississippi, Parkland, Virginia Beach, Dayton, El Paso. This is out of control. Donald Trump is indirectly responsible for this. He’s inciting the rhetoric that’s encouraging this. Instead of doing something about guns, he’s blaming the wrong people and the wrong things. Every country has people with mental health issues. Every country has people who have access to social media and access to the Internet. Every country has access to video games. Not every country has access to guns the way they do in this country. And not every country has a racist president as we do."
"Let's talk about this horrible situation in El Paso, the other day," Bannon began. "You know, it was at a Walmart at 10:30 in the morning. That's part of the Trump economic miracle. What you had is El Paso, which is, I think, 80 percent Hispanic, you had citizens over there from Mexico. They're there because the economy is booming."
The fact that El Paso is such a large Latino community is one of the reasons the shooter drove from Allen, Texas to kill immigrants and people of color. His manifesto outlined his rage at people of color who were procreating and making whites a minority. The ideology is one that many white supremacists and neo-Nazis have cited as part of mass shootings, according to one expert.
Harris urged Capitol Hill to, "reject the false choice which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. Like, just act. This is not about saying we’re going to take everyone’s guns away. We’re saying we need reasonable gun safety laws, including universal background checks, and to your point, Chris, a renewal of the assault weapons ban. It’s just the right thing to do."