Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump just delivered a weapons-grade crazy rant in front of reporters — here are the 7 worst moments

Published

19 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke in front of reporters for a full 40 minutes in which he made numerous unhinged statements about American Jews, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and the economy.

Trump’s lengthy rant featured too many strange and offensive moments to quickly summarize — so we’ve written up a rundown of the seven insane moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.) Trump doubles down on his smear that the majority of American Jews are “disloyal” to Israel. The president on Tuesday accused the majority of American Jews for being “disloyal” because of their support for the Democratic Party. When given an opportunity to walk those comments back, the president simply doubled down.

“In my opinion, if you vote for a Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and you are being very disloyal to Israel,” Trump said. “And only weak people would say anything other than that.”

2.) Trump bizarrely declares himself “the chosen one” in a rant about trade with China. While discussing his trade war with Beijing, the president insisted that someone had to do something about trade imbalances and then evoked explicitly religious imagery to back up his point.

“I am the chose one!” he said while looking upward toward the sky. “Somebody had to do it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

3.) Trump erupts at the Danish prime minister for spurning his plan to buy Greenland. After Trump abruptly canceled his planned visit to Denmark on Tuesday night, he went off on a tirade against the country’s leader for supposedly treating him poorly.

“I thought the prime minister’s statement that [buying Greenland] was an ‘absurd idea’ was nasty,” the president fumed. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do was say, ‘No we wouldn’t be interested!’ We can’t treat the United States of America the way they treated us under President Obama. I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something.”

4.) Trump yells at NBC News’ Peter Alexander. Although the president regularly complains about the “fake news media,” he singled out NBC’s Alexander for particular scorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This guy is the most biased reporter!” he shouted. “NBC — you know, I made a lot of money for NBC with ‘The Apprentice,’ and I used to like them, but they are the most biased. Peter is such a biased — you should be able to ask the same question in a better way.”

5.) Trump threatens to release ISIS fighters into Germany and France. The president chided key American allies for not taking on ISIS fighters captured over the past few years and said that unless they met his demands, he would simply release them back to their countries of origin.

“We’re holding thousands of ISIS fighters right now,” the president said. “And Europe has to take them. And if Europe doesn’t take them, I’ll have no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came. Which is Germany and France and other places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

6.) Trump accuses the media of trying to create a recession just to make him look bad. The president once again went on a conspiratorial screed in which he claimed that the media was working to create a recession that would damage his reelection prospects.

“The fake news, of which many of you are members, is trying to convince the public to have a recession,” the president said. “Let’s have a recession!”

7.) Trump lobbies for Russia to be let back into the G8 because their only crime was “outsmarting Obama.” The president once again made a push for Russia to be readmitted to the G8 despite the fact that the country illegally annexed the territory of Crimea and still hasn’t given it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was outsmarting Obama,” Trump said. “They took over Crimea during his term, not mine… Putin made a living on outsmarting President Obama.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just delivered a weapons-grade crazy rant in front of reporters — here are the 7 worst moments

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke in front of reporters for a full 40 minutes in which he made numerous unhinged statements about American Jews, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and the economy.

Trump's lengthy rant featured too many strange and offensive moments to quickly summarize -- so we've written up a rundown of the seven insane moments.

1.) Trump doubles down on his smear that the majority of American Jews are "disloyal" to Israel. The president on Tuesday accused the majority of American Jews for being "disloyal" because of their support for the Democratic Party. When given an opportunity to walk those comments back, the president simply doubled down.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This Trump supporter received praise from the president himself — now he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence for voter fraud

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has often claimed that incidents of voter fraud aided the Clinton campaign in 2016. Just last Thursday at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that voter fraud had cost him the state's four electoral points.

"It was taken away from us," he said at a rally in Manchester.

“There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or really in any previous election,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, told CNN Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The internet freaks out as Trump declares himself ‘second coming’: ‘I expected the Antichrist to have more class’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump approvingly quoted a superfan who compared him to the biblical "second coming" of Christ, which set off alarm bells for those who've read the Book of Revelations.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root declared Trump the "King of Israel" to defend him from charges of anti-Semitism, and the president tweeted out those remarks to the dismay of many familiar with the biblical account of the end times.

Continue Reading
 
 