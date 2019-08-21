Trump keeps flip-flopping on critical issues because ‘his presidency exists in his mind to aggrandize him’: CNN commentator

On Wednesday, CNN commentator and Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick analyzed President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior on “The Situation Room.”

“We’re following breaking news, including a head-spinning series of flips and flops and flips by President Trump on major policy issues, all coming in a rant in which he praised himself extravagantly,” said host Brianna Keilar. “Let’s dig deeper now with our experts and our analysts to try on dissect some of what happened today. He walked back a lot of his positions today. And forward, back, and forward, back, and forward. Gun control, payroll tax, whether he’s going visit Denmark. He consistently, though, praised himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She played clips of Trump saying “No president has ever done anywhere close to what I’ve done,” “I’m wonderful for the USA,” and “I am the least racist person ever to serve in office.”

“And he retweeted a conspiracy theorist who equated him to the second coming,” added Keilar.

“Anyone who says they’re the least racist person ever or has not a racist body in their body, that is a tell that is not true,” said Swerdlick. “To your point, the president has an unquenchable ego. The project of his presidency is to aggrandize himself. And so he is constantly sounding out what position or what statement will make him look like a big man.”

“If you look at each individual policy or flip-flop or change of direction, you can sometimes come up with a reason for it, even if it is not completely logical,” added Swerdlick. “The big picture is, his presidency exists in his mind to aggrandize him … That’s the throughline between all of these things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: