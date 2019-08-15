Trump lectures Israel about showing ‘great weakness’ if it allows two Dem Congresswomen into their country

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned the Israeli government against allowing Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to visit their country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” the president wrote on Twitter. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Omar and Tlaib were both scheduled to travel to the Middle East this weekend, although those plans were thrown into disarray Thursday when reports emerged that Israel would bar them from entering the country. Reports emerged that Trump advised Israel against letting the Congresswomen come, and those reports have now seemingly been confirmed by the president’s own tweet.

Trump last month infamously told both Omar and Tlaib, who are both Muslim women, to “go back” to their home countries despite the fact that both are American citizens. Trump supporters subsequently started chanting “Send her back!” after the president attacked Omar at a campaign rally.