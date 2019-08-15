Trump loving conspiracy nut harangues Supreme Court receptionist and demands proof RBG is still alive
Another conspiracy theorist in President Donald Trump’s cadre of followers is demanding proof that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still alive by calling the receptionist at the High Court.
The woman who answered the phone patiently explains to the QAnon supporter that RBG is alive and well. In the video, the man cites a Fox News report saying that she had died. Fox News apologized for their error, showing a graphic of her on-screen that listed her birth and death date. The network didn’t report, however, that she had died.
The 85-year-old justice was spotted last week in her box-seats for a performance at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts outside of Washington DC.
You can watch one of the people in the video below:
A QAnon follower calls the Supreme Court to ask for "proof of life" of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and speaks to a heroically patient and knowledgeable receptionist. pic.twitter.com/Q8e3Kz7LlN
— Travis View (@travis_view) August 15, 2019
Woman who accused Trump of sexual assault replies to woman who accused Bill Clinton of rape
Two women who have come forward to allege rape by men who went on to be President of the United States had a fascinating Twitter exchange.
It started when Juanita Broaddrick, who says she was raped by then-Attorney General of Arkansas Bill Clinton, posted a picture depicting the former president in a blue dress and red high heels.
"Maybe it was Bill Clinton in that dressing room with E.Jean Carroll.... and he was trying on the lingerie," Broaddrick suggested.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll alleges she was sexually assaulted in the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City.
White supremacist GOP congressman claims he wants to ban abortion to protect ‘little black babies’
The suggestion from Rep. Steve King (R-IA) that rape and incest victims should be forced to carry pregnancies to term because it increases the birthrate has led to furious criticism from both sides of the aisle. One of the many to criticize him was Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is running for president.
On Thursday, King hit back at Cory Booker, casting himself as a champion of minorities for his stance on abortion:
Hey @CoryBooker My bill, HR 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act, protects more MINORITY lives than any bill moved as far in the History of Congress. What is ‘hateful’ is your support of killing little black babies, little brown babies, little Asian babies - BOTH born and unborn.
Trump wants to buy Greenland — and has tasked White House counsel with figuring out how: report
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has asked his advisers whether it would be possible for the United States to buy the island of Greenland, and has asked White House Counsel Pat Cipollone if there's any legal way to do so.
His advisers reportedly are split on the idea, with some of them thinking that acquiring Greenland and its resources would be a brilliant idea, while others have said that there is no way it would be able to happen.