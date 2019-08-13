Quantcast
Trump-loving evangelicals say they’re grateful the president has saved them from seeing Obama’s rainbow White House

Published

3 mins ago

on

Conservative evangelical Christians in the United States are President Donald Trump’s most staunch supporters, despite the fact that the president is a serial adulterer who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and who regularly deploys racist attacks on political opponents.

A Washington Post profile of Trump-loving evangelicals shows that many of them felt they were under assault by former President Barack Obama — and one of them pointed to the Obama White House lighting up in rainbow colors in 2015 to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing LGBT marriage.

“I didn’t see it lit up in a rainbow this June,” Pennsylvania-based Rev. Chris Gillott told the Post in justifying his support for the president.

Gillott went on to say that he didn’t want to be considered a bigot for opposing the rights of gay people to marry one another.

“If you think marriage is between one man and one woman, you’re a bigot and we don’t need you in this country,” he said. “There is animus being attributed to Christian core beliefs. And where that’s coming from is the left.”

Joey Rogers, an evangelical who hails from Florida, similarly told the Post that he believes Trump is helping restore a system of government based on the Ten Commandments, even though the president breaks some of those commandments on a regular basis.

“All of our laws are based on the Ten Commandments,” he said. “I think that’s why the country is losing the values that we once had.”

Cheryl Gough, a preschool teacher at Bay Life Church in Florida, told the Post that she likes what Trump is doing on policy, while also brushing off the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against him.

“I don’t see him as a rapist,” she explained. “He can be not the nicest person, but I don’t see — I’m not calling her a liar. There’s just been too many allegations. Now you’re coming to the public about it?”

