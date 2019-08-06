Trump orders freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in US
President Donald Trump on Monday ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States and barred transactions with its authorities, in Washington’s latest move against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump took the step “in light of the continued usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro and persons affiliated with him, as well as human rights abuses,” according to the order.
The Wall Street Journal said the move was the first against a Western Hemisphere government in over 30 years, and imposes restrictions on Caracas similar to those faced by North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba.
Asked last week if he was considering a “blockade or quarantine” of Venezuela, Trump responded: “Yes, I am.”
The order affects “all property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person.”
These assets “are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,” the order said.
The measure also bars transactions with Venezuelan authorities whose assets are blocked.
It prohibits “the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order,” as well as “the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.”
– Stalled efforts –
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president earlier this year in a bid to oust Maduro that was backed by the United States and dozens of other countries.
But Maduro has refused to yield, and in the executive order Trump blamed his government for “ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido and the Venezuelan National Assembly’s exercise of legitimate authority in Venezuela.”
Guaido’s efforts have meanwhile stalled despite the international support and widespread discontent with Maduro, who has been able to cling to power with the backing of the country’s security forces.
The two sides began negotiating in Norway in May, with the most recent round of talks opening last week in Barbados.
Both Guaido and Maduro have “reiterated their willingness” to resolve the political crisis, mediator Norway has said, but the talks have produced no resolution yet.
The two sides have in the past laid out starkly opposing positions, with Guaido and the opposition calling Maduro an “usurper” and accusing him of having rigged the 2018 poll that saw him re-elected.
They want him to stand down so new elections can be held.
Maduro has refused to resign and says the negotiations must lead to “democratic coexistence” and an end to what he describes as an attempted “coup” orchestrated by the United States.
Despite the loss of momentum, Guaido — the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly — remains the greatest threat to Maduro, even though the body has been effectively rendered powerless by Caracas.
The oil-rich, cash-poor country has been in a deep recession for five years. Shortages of food and medicine are frequent, and public services are progressively failing.
Around a quarter of Venezuela’s 30 million-strong population is in need of aid, according to the United Nations, while 3.3 million people have left the country since the start of 2016.
The International Monetary Fund says inflation will hit a staggering one million percent this year while the economy — already in recession for five years — will shrink by 35 percent.
Hong Kong protesters hold rare press conference as China warns not to ‘play with fire’
Three masked youngsters from Hong Kong's anti-government movement took the unusual step on Tuesday of holding a press conference to demand democracy, liberty and equality and condemn the city's pro-Beijing leaders.
Dressed in the movement's signature yellow construction helmets and hiding their identities with face masks, the two young men and one woman billed their gathering as a civilian press conference "by the people, for the people".
"We call on the government to return the power back to the people and to address the demands of Hong Kong citizens," they said as they read out their statements in both English and Cantonese.
The great Texodus of 2020: How Republican retirements can finally change gun laws
Seven House Republicans have announced plans to retire in the last two weeks. Four are from Texas and their departures may be enough to turn the once Republican stronghold from red to purplish — and drastically change the long-stalled gun debate in America.
What was once a reliably Republican state has been steadily trending away from the Grand Old Party in recent years. Republicans lost more than a dozen state legislative seats in Texas in the 2018 midterms when former congressman and now Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke gave GOP Sen. Ted Cruz the challenge of his political career, including 12 House seats and two Senate seats. Democrats now have a shot at finally breaking the GOP trifecta, which would be huge for federal redistricting state-level policy on issues like gun control.
Quarter of world’s population facing extreme water stress
Nearly a quarter of the world's population lives in 17 countries facing extremely high water stress, close to "day zero" conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report released Tuesday.
The World Resources Institute's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas ranked water stress, drought risk and riverine flood risk using a peer-reviewed methodology.AFP/File / Rodger BOSCH A picture taken on May 10, 2017 shows a boat lying on the sand at the Theewaterskloof Dam, which has less than 20% of it's water capacity, near Villiersdorp, about 108 km from Cape Town
"Agriculture, industry, and municipalities are drinking up 80 percent of available surface and groundwater in an average year" in the 17 worst affected countries, WRI said.