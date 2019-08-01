Trump orders military prosecutors stripped of medals for murder prosecution of NAVY Seal Edward Gallagher
President Donald Trump has been an outspoken defender of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL who was prosecuted for murder for allegedly killing a captured prisoner of war and ISIS fighter in Iraq. Gallagher was acquitted in July, and officials for the U.S. Navy announced on Wednesday that military prosecutors in the case would be losing the achievement medals they had received.
Trump, earlier on Wednesday, had tweeted that he directed the secretary of the U.S. Navy and the naval operations chief to “immediately withdraw and rescind” the Navy Achievement Medal from those prosecutors. Cdr. Jereal Dorsey, a U.S. Navy spokesman, said that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer had rescinded the awards and that he had the authority to do so.
But David Lapan, a retired U.S. Marines colonel and former Pentagon spokesman, was highly critical of the action — describing it as “ludicrous” and an example of the “further politicization of our military.”
The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal. Not only did they lose the case, they had difficulty with respect….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019
The prosecutors received their Navy Achievement Medal awards in July.
Trump has insisted that Gallagher never should have been prosecuted, but that view is hardly universal. Gallagher’s critics alleged that he killed the prisoner and member of the terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria) as an act of vigilante justice. Gallagher, they alleged, did not act in self-defense, but rather, became a vigilante and appointed himself judge, jury and executioner.
During Gallagher’s trial, several Navy SEALs testified that they saw him stab the prisoner. Two alleged that they saw him stab the prisoner in the neck.
Nonetheless, Gallagher was acquitted of murder by a military jury, which consisted of two members of the U.S. Navy and five members of the U.S. Marines.
‘Leave him alone — you’re pathetic!’ Racist gets owned by a Good Samaritan after harassing boy on subway
Morning commuters are heralding a "hero" subway passenger after he intervened in an exchange between a young boy and a "drunk man" hurling racist insults.
According to a video posted by "The Sun," a white man was recorded on a commuter train in the U.K. as he was berating the boy.
The footage came from Lex Blondin, who posted the video on Instagram. It's now been seen over 15,000 times. "Watch this nasty racist as*hole get shut down by an absolute hero!" he said in the description of the video.
FBI warns that some of Trump’s most deranged supporters are a domestic terrorism threat
The FBI now has some of President Donald Trump's most devoted supporters on its radar as potential threats to carry out acts of violence.
Yahoo News has obtained an internal FBI document outlining the threat posed by "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists" in the United States who are a risk to potentially commit acts of terrorism.
"The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts," the report states.
Meghan McCain flattens Democrat Tom Steyer with surprisingly powerful rant against billionaire candidates
Meghan McCain bluntly brushed off Democratic candidate Tom Steyer's campaign during his appearance on "The View."
The Democratic donor-turned-candidate didn't qualify for either debate, but he promised the talk show's co-hosts that he would tax the wealthy and corporations to pay for progressive programs.
"We got to tell these guys in big business and all these corporations like Amazon and all of them -- Facebook, all of them -- you have got to pay your fair share," said host Whoopi Goldberg. "I want to hear you say it."
"I absolutely believe that," Steyer said.
"Say it again," Goldberg said, as the audience laughed.