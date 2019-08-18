Trump predicts New York Times will go out of business when he’s out of office

In a permission tweet, President Donald Trump announced that his presidency is the only thing keeping the New York Times in business. Yet, somehow, they’re also attacking him and lying about him.

“The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years. They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune, even now, especially after their massive unfunded liability. I’m fairly certain they’ll endorse me just to keep it all going!” he tweeted.

Since taking office, subscriptions for The Times have increased dramatically. According to an August report, The Times boasted a 4.7 million increase in subscribers for the second quarter. Their revenue growth was 5.2 percent. It certainly is a modest increase, but it’s also an increase in an era when newspapers are struggling to survive.

Trump has a tendency to believe that things are about him. In a meeting with shooting survivors in El Paso, Texas, Trump bragged about the crowd size at his rally there. He’s bragged about being “like, a really smart person,” a “very stable genius” and having the “highest IQ.”