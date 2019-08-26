Trump press conference goes off the rails after he gets asked about Russia — but rants about Obama instead

During a press conference at the end of the G7 summit, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at former President Barack Obama.

Trump was asked why he wanted to re-admit Russia to the international summit. Russia was booted for its illegal annexation of Crimea.

“I don’t care politically,” Trump said. “A lot of people don’t understand this. I don’t care politically… I don’t do things for political reasons. A lot of people are smart. A lot of people say having Russia, which is a power, having them inside the room is better than having them outside the room… I’m not blaming him, but a lot of bad things happened with President Putin and President Obama.”

Trump then attacked Obama for saying that the use chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria would cross his “red line.”

“If you can’t draw a redline in the sand, you just can’t do it. And the other was Ukraine having to do with a certain section of Ukraine, that you know very well, where it was sort of taken away from President Obama. Not taken away from President Trump, taken away from President Obama.”

“President Obama was not happy this happen because it was embarrassing for him. Right? It was very embarrassing for him, and he wanted Russia to be out of what was called the G8. And that was his determination. He was outsmarted by Putin. He was outsmarted. President Putin outsmarted President Obama and I can understand how President Obama would feel. He wasn’t happy.”

Trump insisted Russia’s annexation of Crimea could have been stopped. He later added that getting booted from the summit was a “pretty tough thing for” Vladimir Putin. “He is a proud person. Would I invite him? I would certainly invite him. Whether or not he could come, psychologically, is a tough thing for him to do. You have a G8, now a G7, you invite the person that was thrown out really by President Obama and really because he got outsmarted.”

Watch video below: