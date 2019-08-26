Trump press conference goes off the rails after he gets asked about Russia — but rants about Obama instead
During a press conference at the end of the G7 summit, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at former President Barack Obama.
Trump was asked why he wanted to re-admit Russia to the international summit. Russia was booted for its illegal annexation of Crimea.
“I don’t care politically,” Trump said. “A lot of people don’t understand this. I don’t care politically… I don’t do things for political reasons. A lot of people are smart. A lot of people say having Russia, which is a power, having them inside the room is better than having them outside the room… I’m not blaming him, but a lot of bad things happened with President Putin and President Obama.”
Trump then attacked Obama for saying that the use chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria would cross his “red line.”
“If you can’t draw a redline in the sand, you just can’t do it. And the other was Ukraine having to do with a certain section of Ukraine, that you know very well, where it was sort of taken away from President Obama. Not taken away from President Trump, taken away from President Obama.”
“President Obama was not happy this happen because it was embarrassing for him. Right? It was very embarrassing for him, and he wanted Russia to be out of what was called the G8. And that was his determination. He was outsmarted by Putin. He was outsmarted. President Putin outsmarted President Obama and I can understand how President Obama would feel. He wasn’t happy.”
Trump insisted Russia’s annexation of Crimea could have been stopped. He later added that getting booted from the summit was a “pretty tough thing for” Vladimir Putin. “He is a proud person. Would I invite him? I would certainly invite him. Whether or not he could come, psychologically, is a tough thing for him to do. You have a G8, now a G7, you invite the person that was thrown out really by President Obama and really because he got outsmarted.”
Watch video below:
Commentary
Donald Trump’s deranged worldview is plunging him deeper and deeper into lunacy
Once upon a time, when I first was writing for newspapers and magazines, because I was the junior guy in the rotation, one of my many beats was the conspiracy theorists—in those days, mostly small, cult-like groups with some truly bizarre ideas.
One Thanksgiving weekend, I was assigned to cover a conference on assassination investigations, held at Georgetown University. The place was awash in conspiracy junkies although there also were journalists and others who had performed real research and were raising interesting questions about the motives behind a number of political killings in America, including those of Jack and Bobby Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Stability of Earth’s climate depends on Amazonia
The Amazon basin cradles the largest rainforest in the world, and plays an essential role in regulating regional and even global climates.
Here are some facts about the region:
- Deforestation -
Continued destruction of its tropical forests -- measured in tens of thousands of square kilometres per year -- could transform much of the Amazon into dry savannah, with massive impacts on climate and biodiversity worldwide, experts warn.
Covering more than five million square kilometres (two million square miles), the Amazon's dense tropical canopy store a huge amount of carbon, roughly equivalent to 10 times the amount humanity discharges into the atmosphere every year.
Trump insists he’s losing money as president — while hyping ‘luxurious’ golf course as next G7 site
President Donald Trump sounded like a real estate brochure while hyping his struggling Florida golf course as the site of next year's G7 summit.
The president sounded like he'd made up his mind to host the international event at Trump National Doral Golf Club, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, although he insisted he would not personally profit from the summit.
"I'll tell you what," Trump began. "I've spent, and I think I will in a combination of loss and opportunity, probably it'll cost me anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion to be president, and the only thing I care about is this country. Couldn't care less -- otherwise I wouldn't have done it."