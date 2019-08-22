Trump press secretary’s scandal-plagued career includes DUIs, cheating, and a hideous comment about a botched execution

Stephanie Grisham, who replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, has led a scandal-plagued career that has been dogged by accusations of plagiarism and cheating on expense reports, as well as two arrests for driving while under the influence.
The New York Times reports that Grisham’s resume is one that “contains red flags that most administrations might deem troubling,” and the paper then goes on to document Grisham’s multiple alleged ethical missteps that have so far cost her two different jobs.
For example, Grisham was an employee at the AAA auto club in Arizona for only one year before she left the job under a cloud of scandal after being accused of filing false claims for “travel and other expenses,” the Times reports.
Shortly afterward, Grisham lost a job at an Arizona advertising agency when she allegedly helped a startup company build a website that included “material lifted verbatim from AAA.”
She also has two separate arrests for driving while under the influence: One in 2013 and one in late 2015, when she was working on Trump’s campaign.
Another highlight from Grisham’s career came when she worked in press relations for the Arizona attorney general’s office and was forced to defend a botched execution in which a prisoner suffered for a full two hours after being administered a lethal injection.
Even though the prisoner’s attorney said that his client was “gasping and struggling to breathe” during those hours, Grisham told reporters that the man was simply “snoring,” while also describing the scene of his execution as “quite peaceful.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.