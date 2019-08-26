Trump resort hosting G7 summit could pose ‘enormous’ security challenge for Secret Service: report
President Donald Trump’s push to host the next G7 summit at his own Trump National Doral golf resort is sparking outrage over the blatant corruption, self-dealing, and foreign emoluments concerns. But as CNN’s Brian Todd noted on “The Situation Room,” that is just the beginning of why a Doral G7 would be problematic.
“It’s raising concerns with security professionals, including former Secret Service professionals, saying the task of heading off potential threats at the Trump Doral golf club could be enormous,” said Todd. “At times, it wasn’t clear if he was playing president or pitchman. Today at the G7, President Trump sang the praises of his resort at the Trump International Doral golf course in Miami, actively promoting it as a possible site for the G7 summit next year, suggesting it had the perfect hotel accommodations to talk nuclear nonproliferation.”
“With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows,” said Trump in a clip. “They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms, with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. Each country can have their own villa or their own bungalow.”
“Anthony Chapa, a former assistant Secret Service director who planned security for inaugurations, says securing such an enormous location is a serious challenge for the Secret Service,” said Todd.
“Well, some of the unique problems in a place like that is access,” said Chapa. “You know, who has access? How do you control access? You know, how close can people come to the event.”
“Doral is a sprawling expanse,” said Todd. “Four golf courses, the site of several big tournaments, nearly 650 guest rooms and several villas on about 800 acres. Chapa says Doral is to large, in fact, and the threat of people sneaking on to the grounds is so worrisome that the Secret Service may have to section it off.”
“The golf course is one section,” said Chapa. “That’s going to be viewed separate from the actual meeting site, separate from the arrival site, separate from the parking site, separate from where protesters might come.”
“There are also questions tonight over whether the president is trying to save a struggling Trump brand while hosting world leaders,” said Todd, noting a recent report from the Washington Post that net operating income at Doral has plummeted 69 percent after Trump took office. “Today the president denied he’s trying to boost his brand, even as he sang its praises.”
Ironically, noted Todd, if Doral is chosen for the G7, it would probably drive down the resort’s profits even more. “In order to properly secure the event, guests who are already there may be asked to leave during the event,” said Todd. “Others who want to book rooms and outings may be asked to stay away for several days and this place could be out of commission.”
Watch below:
