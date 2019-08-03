Trump ripped for calling El Paso massacre ‘act of cowardice’ instead of white supremacist terrorism

President Donald Trump was destroyed online for refusing to call the El Paso massacre an act of white supremacist terrorism.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” Trump said. “Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The president was rapidly criticized for his statement.

Here’s what some people were saying:

Didn't this POS rail against President Obama for refusing to say "Radical Islamist terrorism?" Why won't he call THIS what it is? White nationalist terrorism. Oh right, because he'd offend his fucking base.#BloodisOnYourTinyHands https://t.co/otCMnsSZSF — Agenthades (@Agenthades1) August 4, 2019

We must call it what it is…..Right-Wing Radical Terrorism, a.k.a White Nationalist Terrorism. There is a White Nationalist terror epidemic in America#MAGATerrorists #ElPaso #massshooting #walmartshooting — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 4, 2019

It was sn act by a white terrorist w/a gun. A terrorist that sees you as his idol & in his manifesto said illegals need to be “sent back” to their country These peoples deaths are on your hands, you racist POS — WTFGOP? #ImpeachTheMF (@DogginTrump) August 4, 2019

But you inspired the hate. And you know it. You love it. You love that a supporter obsessed with you took up your call to take on the “invaders,’ which you called them and he called them. You are the leader of this white supremacist movement. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 4, 2019

Why won’t you say the words radical white nationalist terrorist? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 4, 2019

When is #DonaldJTrump going to acknowledge the #ElPasoShooting was inspired by his irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric about “Hispanic invasions.” 😳 #ElPasoShooting — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 4, 2019

The #ElpasoShooting suspect is a #DonaldTrump supporter. "In general, I support the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto. This attack is a response to the *Hispanic invasion* of Texas". -Patrick Crusias, 21, Allen Texas pic.twitter.com/To6SztGSFk — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 4, 2019

You motivated this. You are the cause. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 4, 2019

Have you read his manifesto, Mr. President? Do you recognize the rhetoric? You started your campaign with attacks on Hispanics and your scare tactics have never stopped. You need to look in the mirror and understand how you are pushing people toward these acts of terror. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) August 4, 2019

Is there any part of your heart that recognizes that you have helped create an atmosphere where so many white nationalists feel they have a green light to go and mass murder people because of their skin color? — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) August 4, 2019

You are a giant piece of shit. You and your little pal, Stephen Miller, giggling and planning your ethnic cleaning campaign. — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 4, 2019

The shooter did it for you, he was trying to stop the Hispanic Invasion, you're always talking about — mark schade aka Spanky Dennison (@Mschade2020) August 4, 2019

Hypocrite. You have targeted Hispanic Americans and immigrants — calling them “invaders.” You inspire hate and violence. https://t.co/Zh9X6zzVf8 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 4, 2019

This Trump tweet is the equivalent to Charles Manson condemning the killers of Sharon Tate and others and calling those killers cowards. https://t.co/sk9YiZif14 — Blue In A Red State (@BlueNRedState) August 4, 2019