Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ripped for calling El Paso massacre ‘act of cowardice’ instead of white supremacist terrorism

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was destroyed online for refusing to call the El Paso massacre an act of white supremacist terrorism.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” Trump said. “Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

The president was rapidly criticized for his statement.

Here’s what some people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for calling El Paso massacre ‘act of cowardice’ instead of white supremacist terrorism

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was destroyed online for refusing to call the El Paso massacre an act of white supremacist terrorism.

"Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people," Trump said. "Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1157825763326013440

The president was rapidly criticized for his statement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America is ‘under attack from white nationalist terrorism’: Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

South Bend South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on Saturday that America was "under attack" from white nationalist terrorism.

Authorities announced that 20 people were murdered and another 26 wounded in the massacre. The gunman is suspected to have written a manifesto described as "wildly anti-immigrant."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hawaii senator nails why America is suffering from a mass shooting epidemic in three succinct sentences

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) explained two major issues threatening America -- and a third preventing action on solving the first two.

Schatz responded on Saturday to the mass shooting in El Paso where 20 people were murdered and another 26 wounded.

"We have a white supremacist problem. We have a gun problem," Schatz said.

"We have a money in politics problem," he added.

https://twitter.com/brianschatz/status/1157776214972669957?s=21

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image