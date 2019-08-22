Trump said he wouldn’t cut Medicare — now he says it could be a fun ‘second term project’

It’s unclear if President Donald Trump is trying to lose the 2020 election or he’s simply spitballing with right-wing conservatives, but his latest idea is to gut Medicare in his second term according to the New York Times.
“I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid. Every other Republican is going to cut, and even if they wouldn’t, they don’t know what to do because they don’t know where the money is. I do,” Trump told right-wing publication The Daily Signal.
But according to Vanity Fair, Trump is now telling friends it might be fun to kill the program to meet his campaign promise that he would zero-out the deficit. Thursday it was revealed that the federal deficit will come dangerously close to $1 trillion by the 2019 fiscal end.
“We’ve got to fix that,” Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told the New York Times. “It’s going to take presidential leadership to do that, and it’s going to take courage by the Congress to make some hard votes. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road. I hope in a second term, he is interested. With his leadership, I think we could start dealing with that crisis. And it is a crisis.”
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), explained that he has regular chats with Trump and that he’s “brought it up with President Trump, who has talked about it being a second-term project.”
You can watch Trump promise he’ll never cut Medicare in the video below.
The State Department assisted President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in setting up a meeting with a Ukrainian official to “strongly urge” the new administration in Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Giuliani backed out of a planned trip to Kiev earlier this year that was meant to dig up dirt on Biden. But the New York Times now reports the former New York mayor instead traveled to Madrid to meet with a top aide to new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with help from the State Department.
When Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives in 2018, they pledged to start holding President Donald Trump accountable — including, notably, by obtaining his tax returns. But House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal has been reluctant to aggressively use his authority in demanding the documents, as a new Washington Post report revealed Thursday, allowing the president and the administration to persist in its lawless refusal to comply.
On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the Department of Justice sent a virulently racist blog post to immigration judges, from the infamous white nationalist blog VDare.
VDare, named after the first English child born in a New World possession, is known for peddling virulent racism. Its contributors have claimed that "America was defined — almost explicitly, sometimes very explicitly — as a white nation, for white people" and that "Jewish activity collectively, throughout history, is best understood as an elaborate and highly successful group competitive strategy directed against neighboring peoples and host societies."