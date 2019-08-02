Trump says he relies on the press to vet his nominees — after throwing a fit over the press scrutinizing his intel pick

President Donald Trump offered contradictory thoughts on the role of the media in being a government watchdog during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

Trump was asked about the collapsed nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

“Congressman Ratcliffe was being treated very unfairly. I was reading the press — and I think I am a student of the press — and I could see the press was treating him, I felt, very unfairly,” Trump argued.

“I could see exactly where the press was going and fake news,” he argued. “But I read things that were just unfair and he’s just too good. He doesn’t deserve it.”

“Nobody understands the press, but I think I understand them as well as anybody, and I didn’t think it was fair,” he said.

He was asked about his vetting process.

“No, you vet for me. I like when you vet,” he said. “I think the White House has a great vetting process — you vet for me.”

“I mean if you take a look at it, the vetting process for the White House is very good. But you’re part of the vetting process, you know. I give out a name to the press and they vet for me. We save a lot of money that way,” Trump said.

