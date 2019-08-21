Trump says he’s ‘very seriously’ looking at changing constitutionally-mandated right to US citizenship

President Donald Trump says he is looking “very seriously” at altering a constitutional right to citizenship at birth. The president made his remarks during a press gaggle during which he also called himself “the chosen one” as he looked up at the sky. Those remarks came just hours after he tweeted praise calling him “the second coming of God” and “the King of Israel.”

“We’re looking at birthright citizenship very seriously,” Trump told reporters. Birthright citizenship is mandated by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Also known as Jus soli, it dates back to English common law.

Basically the law says that any person on U.S. soil at the time of their birth is a U.S. citizen, regardless of their parent’s nationalities.

“We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship, where you have a baby on our land. You walk over the border, have a baby — congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. citizen,” Trump said, calling it “absurd.”

He told reporters if he were to end it he would do so via executive order.

It’s likely that would be unconstitutional and would absolutely be fought in court.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” the Constitution reads.

Watch the president discuss birthright citizenship:

President Trump: “We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. … It’s frankly ridiculous” pic.twitter.com/T09WT8BaBx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 21, 2019

In addition to likely being unconstitutional, Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship would be opposed by many.

Here’s a University of Texas Law professor:

Look all you want, Mr. President, but there are only two ways to end birthright citizenship in this country: Have 2/3 of both the House and the Senate pass a constitutional amendment that 38 states ratify; or Convince #SCOTUS to overrule its 1896 decision in Wong Kim Ark. https://t.co/6r1xaahSPG — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 21, 2019

Here’s a conservative, National Review writer David French:

Attempting to end birthright citizenship through an executive order (should Trump carry through with his threat) would be the most egregious attempted abuse of executive authority — outside of unilateral presidential military actions — in my lifetime. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 21, 2019