Trump screamed at his aides on his way to El Paso as he melted down over Dems’ criticism: report

President Donald Trump has faced a torrent of bad publicity over both his response to the devastating mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and to his use of racist rhetoric that may have contributed to the El Paso shooting in the first place. Crowds of people are protesting wherever he turns up, angry at the lack of action on gun control and Trump’s lack of repentance for his attacks on migrants, and Democratic candidates like Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke are delivering fiery condemnations of the president on television.

Even the White House reportedly recognizes that Trump’s conduct has been a PR disaster. And so, apparently, does Trump himself.

According to The New York Times, Trump shouted at his aides as his plane headed to El Paso, accusing them of not doing enough to defend him from criticism. This came after Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who accompanied Trump during his visit to Dayton, said that some of the survivors in the hospital privately said they don’t support the president.

Following the Ohio visit, Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino lashed out at Brown, saying that the president was in fact treated like a “rock star.” Trump himself later attacked Brown as a “failed presidential candidate (0%).” (Brown is not running for president.)