Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.
During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.
“I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible,” Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. “His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it.”
“He spews lies every night,” the president continued. “I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that.”
Trump added: “Chris Cuomo was so out of control that I would not want to see a weapon in his hand.”
The president went on to talk about his plan for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill people through expanded background checks.
‘This is crazy’: Scientists alarmed as lightning near North Pole seen as latest sign of climate breakdown
"I think there's potential for nasty surprises coming out of the Arctic."
Meteorologists and climate scientists were startled Monday after the U.S. National Weather Service confirmed that an extremely rare occurrence of lightning had been observed at the North Pole.
Multiple lightning strikes were recorded by the NWS office in Fairbanks, Alaska between 4:00 and 6:00pm on Saturday, within 300 miles of the pole.
Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death posted on right-wing troll website 4Chan — 38 minutes before first news reports
Details about the death of accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were posted on 4Chan, the infamous website frequented by white nationalists and right-wing trolls, 38 minutes before it was reported by ABC News this past Saturday.
BuzzFeed News reports that the New York City Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine whether one of its own first responders posted the information about Epstein on the website.
