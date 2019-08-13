Quantcast
Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’

Published

19 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.

During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.

“I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible,” Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. “His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it.”

“He spews lies every night,” the president continued. “I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that.”

Trump added: “Chris Cuomo was so out of control that I would not want to see a weapon in his hand.”

The president went on to talk about his plan for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill people through expanded background checks.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

