Trump tariff war victim: Minnesota farmer auctions off what little he has to keep century-old family farm

Published

1 min ago

on

The Krocak family in Montgomery, Minnesota had to auction off their equipment due to President Donald Trump’s trade wars, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“The feed chopper was the only machine Bob Krocak ever bought new, back when he was starting out as an ambitious young dairy farmer,” the paper reported. “Now, on a chilly Saturday morning, Krocak, 64, was standing next to the chopper in the parking lot of Fahey Sales Auctioneers and Appraisers, trying to sell what he had always prized.”

Krocak paid $6,700 for the chopper in 1977, but only received $150 for it at the auction.

“Krocak needed the money to stave off bankruptcy and hold on to the land that has been in his family since 1888. Hundreds of other farmers around the country, grappling with rising debt, dismal commodity prices and the fallout of the Trump administration’s trade wars, are facing the same fate,” the paper noted. “Net farm income has dropped by nearly half in the past five years, from $123 billion to $63 billion.”

“Dairy farmers have lost at least $2.3 billion in revenue since the trade wars began, according to the National Milk Producers Federation. The Krocaks were one of 313 dairy operations in Minnesota to fold in 2018, a 10 percent drop,” The Post noted.

Bob Krocak’s son, Marty, worries he won’t be able to take over the farm.

“It’s on our minds all time. We could lose the whole farm,” Marty said.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
Kentucky Democrats sell $200,000 of ‘Moscow Mitch’ gear in 48 hours: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

On Saturday, Fox News reported that the Kentucky Democratic Party is claiming a haul of $200,000 from their line of "Moscow Mitch" merchandise that went live on their campaign webstore just two days ago.

Kentucky Democrats are selling T-shirts, bumper stickers, mugs, and beer cozies that mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with the slogan, "Just say NYET! to Moscow Mitch." They are also selling "Moscow Mitch" vodka shot glasses that are "also compatible with Kentucky Bourbon," and even traditional Russian Cossack hats emblazoned with the Moscow Mitch slogan.

Donald Trump’s connections to Russia explained

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

In July 2016, Donald Trump — then still the Republican Party's presidential candidate — openly encouraged Russia to hack Hillary Clinton, then the Democratic Party's nominee for the White House.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump told a group of reporters assembled reporters at a news conference.

2020 Election

Marianne Williamson and Silicon Valley are the dead ends of the Hippie Era

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

There are no hippies on Haight Street anymore. Along the eponymous road in the storied San Francisco neighborhood, arguable birthplace of the counterculture movement, tourist shops hawk tie-dye memorabilia to commemorate hippie culture, music and style. Yet aside from physical tchotchkes, the spirit of the 1960s no longer permeates the Haight: gone are the grinning, barefoot peaceniks, as are the free clinic and the Diggers. In their place? Aggrieved, techie millionaire property-owners whose primary spiritual tenets are not free love but property values.

