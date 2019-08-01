Trump threatens to escalate trade war with China even further after markets close down big

The U.S. stock markets closed with massive loses on Thursday after President Donald Trump put said he would soon put tariffs on $300 billion dollars worth of goods from China.

Minutes after the closing bell, Trump threatened to escalate his trade war even further while talking to reporters while leaving the White House for a campaign re-election rally in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“The 10 percent tariffs on China imports may be lifted to beyond 25 percent if there’s no trade deal, Trump tells reporters before leaving for Ohio MAGA rally,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported.

