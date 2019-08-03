Trump tweeted perfunctory support for El Paso victims — and 15 minutes later praised UFC fighter with #MAGA

President Donald Trump was focused on a Saturday mixed martial arts as a mass shooting in Texas gripped the attention of America on Saturday.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” Trump tweeted.

Fourteen minutes later, he was cheering for Colby Covington to “fight hard” in his UFC match against Robbie Lawler.

“You are a real champ,” Trump added, with a Make America Great Again hashtag.

