Trump vows to campaign for Matt Bevin — the least popular governor in America
At President Donald Trump’s rally in Cincinnati on Thursday, he made a pledge to hold a rally for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), who is fighting for his political life in the face of the lowest approval ratings of any governor in America.
“We have a man who is running for governor of Kentucky again,” said Trump. “And he’s done an incredible job. Sometimes you can do such a good job that not everybody appreciates it. When you correct it you make yourself a little bit less popular. But he had no choice, and they had no choice. It’s a great, great state. And he has turned out to be a great, great governor, Matt Bevin.”
“He is running in November,” added Trump. “Because I like him so much, Matt, get a nice big arena ready, we’re going to do a rally for you.”
Despite Kentucky’s overwhelmingly conservative lean, Bevin has alienated many voters by moving to slash public benefits, and by hurling cheap insults at various groups and politicians around the state. He is being challenged by Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Robert F Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter overdosed at family compound: report
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, reportedly died at the family's compound, The New York Times reported Thursday.
"A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died on Thursday afternoon after suffering an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., according to two people close to the family," The Times reported. "She was at the compound where her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, 91,lives when emergency responders were called on Thursday afternoon, the family friends said."
CNN
Bakari Sellers slaps down Chris Cuomo for playing up intraparty division: ‘Joe Biden is not a racist’
On Thursday night's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers, chastised Chris Cuomo for trying to insinuate that any sort of mid-primary criticism is counterproductive — and for bastardizing his camp's arguments against former Vice President Joe Biden.
"You want to talk about the difference between a circular primary squad, which was what Obama was worried about in critiquing," said Cuomo. "You go after Joe Biden time and time again. 'You're not a bigot but — look what you did, look what you did.' How does it not do two potential things, one, fatigue the issue. It all matters. The people you noted to dissuade, if they hear about it for the next eight months while you fight within your party, what appetite will they have? And you are empowering the president to say, you call everybody a racist. You call everybody the person in front of me. Everybody is a racist. Then what? How does that help you?"
Breaking Banner
Prosecutors interviewed Hope Hicks in hush money probe — and have a ton of evidence: report
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was among those in President Donald Trump's inner circle interviewed by federal prosecutors in the hush money investigation.
Hicks, who worked also worked on Trump's campaign and transition, left the White House 2018, is currently the chief communications officer at the Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.
"The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office has gathered more evidence than previously known in its criminal investigation of hush payments to two women who alleged affairs with Donald Trump, including from members of the president’s inner circle," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening. "Prosecutors interviewed Hope Hicks, a former close aide to Mr. Trump and White House communications director, last spring as part of their campaign-finance probe, which ultimately implicated the president in federal crimes."