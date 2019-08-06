Trump wants trade pact with China but must be ‘right deal’: White House advisor
President Donald Trump wants a trade agreement with China but it must be “the right deal,” White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.
Kudlow’s remarks came as markets attempted a recovery from Monday’s deep sell-off, prompted by a sudden escalation in the US-China trade since last week.
“The president was not happy with the progress” of talks in Beijing earlier this month, Kudlow told CNBC. “The president is defending the American economy” against “a lot of unfair trading practices.”
Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports and on Monday responded to a drop in value of the yuan by formally branding Beijing a currency manipulator. Beijing on Monday also said it was cutting off imports of US agricultural goods.
Kudlow said Trump “would like to continue negotiations, he would like to make a deal, it has to be the right deal for the United States.”
After face-to-face meetings in Shanghai last week, US and Chinese officials are due to meet in Washington next month.
However, the deepening acrimony has convinced investors the chances of a near-term resolution to the battle are increasingly slim — adding to worries the trade fight is exacerbating a global economic slowdown.
Since last year, the United States and China have exchanged punitive tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way merchandise trade.
Should they take effect, the punitive import duties Trump announced last week would mean all goods trade between the world’s top two economies is subject to tariffs in the year-long trade war.
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."
White teen from powerful political family gets banned from school over insanely racist gun video
On Monday, WOLO reported that a 16-year-old South Carolina student has been expelled from the Cardinal Newman School, banned from the property, and faces criminal charges following a violent, racial-slur-laden social media post in which he shoots a box of shoes representing black people.
"Howdy. I'm Parker Mustian, and I hate black prople," he can be heard saying in the video as he loads a rifle. "They're the worst. They're stinky and they just suck. They're just bad people. You'll notice over there, there's a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I'm gonna show you what I think of the black man."
‘Gun Society’: Foreign countries issue warnings to their citizens about ‘indiscriminate’ US gun violence
At least six countries have warned their citizens about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.
Foreign countries are warning their citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas and events where large groups of people gather while in the United States, in response to America’s epidemic of deadly gun violence.
The three most recent warnings come from Japan, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, after a weekend of deadly domestic terror and mass shootings, warning citizens about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S., as the L.A. Times reports.