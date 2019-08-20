Trump-worshipping artist unveils insanely disturbing new painting — and the internet is having a field day

Jon McNaughton, the Trump-loving artist whose worshipful portraits of the president have drawn comparisons to North Korean propaganda, has unveiled a new painting that many Twitter users find deeply disturbing.

The new painting, which is titled “The Masterpiece,” features President Donald Trump sitting at an easel and preparing to unveil a painting of his own.

What caught many people’s eyes, however, was that McNaughton placed Trump’s thumb poking through his paint palette in a position that made it look like his penis was sticking out.

Given this, Twitter users quickly pounced and reacted to the painting with a mix of humor and abject horror.

Check out some of the responses below.

Is… is that his… oh dear god no pic.twitter.com/DVbLGrh6X3 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 20, 2019

I can’t be the first? pic.twitter.com/0HK2SrXnrz — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 20, 2019

