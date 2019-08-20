Trump-worshipping artist unveils insanely disturbing new painting — and the internet is having a field day
Jon McNaughton, the Trump-loving artist whose worshipful portraits of the president have drawn comparisons to North Korean propaganda, has unveiled a new painting that many Twitter users find deeply disturbing.
The new painting, which is titled “The Masterpiece,” features President Donald Trump sitting at an easel and preparing to unveil a painting of his own.
What caught many people’s eyes, however, was that McNaughton placed Trump’s thumb poking through his paint palette in a position that made it look like his penis was sticking out.
Given this, Twitter users quickly pounced and reacted to the painting with a mix of humor and abject horror.
Check out some of the responses below.
