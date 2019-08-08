Trump’s deputy director of national intelligence quits after Oval Office meeting: report

On Thursday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed that Sue Gordon, the Deputy Director of National Intelligence, is resigning following an Oval Office meeting with Vice President Mike Pence:

Scoop: The deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, will leave her position following a meeting in Oval with Trump today, sources tell me. https://t.co/0hptsRz0dE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 8, 2019

President Donald Trump shortly confirmed the news in a pair of tweets:

….coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Gordon, who was second-in-command at the critical office that coordinates 17 national intelligence agencies, would have been in line to succeed removed Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on an acting basis, but Trump has been giving mixed signals on whether he would allow this to happen.

Trump is currently seeking to find a replacement nominee for Coats after his first nomination, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), fell through amid controversy. He is reportedly considering several people, including right-wing firebrand Dutch ambassador Pete Hoekstra.