Trump’s economy is like a bending twig — and it won’t take much more to make it snap: stock market analyst

Lori Calvasina, who works as RBC Capital Markets’ head of U.S. equity strategy, tells Bloomberg that the strain of President Donald Trump’s trade war and his erratic behavior are combining to put significant strain on the American economy — and she says a breaking point will arrive soon if things don’t change.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Calvasina says the economy at the moment is a lot like a twig that’s being slowly bent backward.
“The trade war, all the political uncertainty — it’s like you’ve got a twig and you’re bending it and it’s just bending, bending, bending,” she said. “We all know what happens if we bend the stick too long. Eventually it just snaps and it just goes.”
In a recent research note, Calvasina also argued that it does not appear any resolution to the Trump trade war is coming in the near future, meaning companies could start to pull back on investing, which would have a cascading effect on the rest of the economy.
“There’s a negative feedback loop that’s starting to develop,” she said. “You can absolutely see hints of it.”
Trump has insisted that the economy is in strong shape, but has also called for stimulative policies ranging from aggressive interest rate cuts and further tax cuts.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.