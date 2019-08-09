Trump’s evangelical advisor: Make kids scared of Jesus again and stop teaching evolution to end mass shootings
During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday alongside Ethan Bearman of Left Coast News, megachurch pastor and Trump evangelical advisor Robert Jeffress pushed back against skepticism over the “thoughts and prayers” response to mass shootings commonly echoed by religious conservatives, saying that the solution lies in teaching children that God will hold them accountable for their actions.
In the segment which he shared on the YouTube channel for his church, Jeffress argued against the claim that evangelicals aren’t willing to find real-world solutions to gun violence, but added that “if we depend upon legislation alone to solve the gun problem, we’re going to be sadly disappointed.”
Speaking to Fox News host Shannon Bream, Jeffress, who is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, said “there is a spiritual component” to gun violence that should be addressed “not in place of legislation, but certainly alongside any proposed legislation.”
Bream then mentioned a recent op-ed by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who argued that mass shootings are “never going to end” unless America has a “reawakening of morality and values.”
Bearman responded that if that were the case, Western Europe, which is much more secular than the U.S., “would be suffering from far worse mass shootings that we are suffering.”
“It’s important that we remember that these weapons will kill dozens more people in the time that it took Cain to beat Abel to death with a stone,” Bearman said. “We need to remove those weapons from people’s hands so we’re not killing so rapidly.”
Jeffress fired back, saying he’s “not arguing that we shouldn’t do anything.”
“I think we all understand that the Second Amendment has limits to it, just like the First Amendment with free speech does,” he continued. “We don’t believe everybody has a right to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t believe that four-year-olds ought to have guns. I’m not arguing against legislation, but I’m saying that one thing we can do is to quit this devaluation of human life in our society that is seen by the glorification of violence in our culture, by the mass slaughter of a whole class of citizens — the unborn, by teaching our children that they’re nothing but an evolutionary accident instead of teaching our children that they are created by God, they are of value to God, and they are accountable to God for their actions.”
Watch the video below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin powerfully rebukes Trump and GOP for going on vacation instead of fixing gun laws
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Friday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Senate for going on vacation at a time when Americans are demanding action to curb gun violence.
At the start of her show, Baldwin went over the grisly numbers about mass shootings in the United States -- and also the way that American lawmakers have done nothing to stop the carnage.
"It has been six days since two more mass shootings in America, the 15th and 16th of this year with four or more people killed, and it is only August," she said. "Six days of survivors planning surgeries, of families planning funerals -- and nothing. 18 months since more teenagers were killed in their high school -- nothing. Three years since nearly 50 people were killed at a nightclub -- nothing. Seven years since first graders, first graders were killed inside their classroom -- nothing."
Kid Rock’s vulgar attack on Taylor Swift’s progressive politics blows up in his face
Singer Taylor Swift is becoming more and more outspoken about her support for progressive politics, but according to fellow musician Kid Rock, it's only because she "wants to be in movies."
Rock was responding to a recent Vogue piece profiling Swift, where she explained why she wasn't politically active during the 2016 campaign as Donald Trump surged to the presidency.
“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," Swift said, referring to Trump. "He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.' I just knew I wasn’t going to help."
Breaking Banner
Alabama restaurant closing so they won’t have to serve ‘racist’ fans of Fox News ‘asshat’ Brian Kilmeade
In a Facebook post, the owner of a Birmingham, Alabama restaurant said she would rather close and lose business than serve attendees coming to see "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade when he makes an appearance at a theater close by.
According to AL.com, Adeeba Khan, owner of the Shu Shop located near the Lyric Theater where Kilmeade will host a live show, said she wants no part of his crowd.
"We will be closed on Saturday, August 10," Khan wrote. "'Why?' You ask. It is because our neighbors at the Lyric have chosen to host an event that is anti-immigrant, hostile towards brown people, pro-wall, and that goes against what we believe in at Shu Shop. As a decent human, first and foremost, a person of color, a woman, a second generation immigrant of Pakistani decent, and a Birmingham native, I refuse to contribute to anyone’s hateful bullsh*t."