Trump’s Labor Dept. moves to enable ‘religion-exercising organizations’ to discriminate against LGBTQ workers
The Trump Dept. of Labor on Wednesday has just announced a new rule that would effectively codify the right of “religion-exercising organizations” that are federal contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ workers. The new proposal appears to be a roadmap faith-based organizations claiming to have religious beliefs or moral convictions can use to protect themselves from charges of discrimination.
“Federal contractors will get a clearer picture of religious defenses to workplace discrimination claims under a proposed rule the Labor Department will announce today,” Bloomberg Law reports. “The proposal would cement current exemptions that ‘religion-exercising organizations’ can use to shield themselves from bias claims for hiring decisions and other actions motivated by religious belief.”
Since taking office, President Donald Trump and his administration have worked to reduce, roll back, rescind, or turn on their head rules, policies, and regulations that promote equal treatment for members of the LGBTQ community, most of which were implemented under the Obama administration.
The new proposal appears to misinterpret and apply the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop, which the Court made clear applied only to that case.
News of the the new proposal comes just one day after it was reported the Dept. of Justice is attempting to strong-arm the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to reverse up to eight years of findings, rulings, and policies that make clear anti-LGBT discrimination is sex discrimination, and thus illegal. The DOJ is urging the EEOC to tell to U.S. Supreme Court it is legal to discriminate against LGBT – and especially transgender – workers.
The Trump administration has been actively welcoming people of faith and broadly-defined religious organizations to file accounts of being discriminated against with various federal agencies.
The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the Department of Health and Human Services last year created a new division specifically to capture these perceived claims of anti-religion bias and discrimination, enabling those with religious or moral convictions against LGBTQ people, same-sex marriage, abortion, and more to discriminate.
Activism
All Wisconsin Republican lawmakers refuse to sign petition to allow paralyzed Dem to call into meetings
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have declined to sign a letter urging state Assembly's leader to permit a paralyzed Democratic colleague to call into meetings when necessary.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday that all 36 Democratic members of the Assembly had signed a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asking for reasonable accommodation for Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D), who was paralyzed from the chest down after being hit by a drunken driver in 2010.
Breaking Banner
Former Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz to defend Biblical figures accused of child trafficking in bizarre mock trial
Attorney Alan Dershowitz, whose past work on behalf of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has done significant damage to his reputation, will once again take up the cause of defending someone accused of enslaving children.
The Jerusalem Post reports that Dershowitz is slated to participate in a mock trial at New York’s Temple Emanu-El this fall in which he will defend the brothers of biblical figure Joseph against charges that they kidnapped their sibling and sold him into slavery.
Christians lose it after evangelist calls on them to confront white supremacy and gun violence
Beth Moore is a Christian evangelist, author, and the founder of Proof of Life Ministries. Needless to say, she's a major figure in the world of evangelical Christianity, but she's carved out a name for herself as an anti-Trump voice amongst evangelicals, as well as someone who's been willing to speak out against sexism in Christian culture. Now, she's catching heat from her fellow Christians for daring to speak out on another contentious subject.
In a series of tweets posted to her official Twitter account just days after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Moore lamented the fact that the El Paso shooter invoked both Christianity and white nationalism in his social media postings.