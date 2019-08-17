Trump’s ‘oceanic ignorance’ has plunged the world into chaos and the US may never recover: NYT columnist

On Saturday, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg blasted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, saying that it was causing the world to “spiral into chaos.”

“All over the world, things are getting worse,” wrote Goldberg. “China appears to be weighing a Tiananmen Square-like crackdown in Hong Kong. After I spoke to [Pakistani ambassador Assad Majeed] Khan, hostilities between India and Pakistan ratcheted up further; on Thursday, fighting across the border in Kashmir left three Pakistani soldiers dead … Turkey is threatening to invade Northeast Syria to go after America’s Kurdish allies there, and it’s not clear if an American agreement meant to prevent such an incursion will hold.”

Meanwhile, she wrote, “North Korea’s nuclear program and ballistic missile testing continue apace. The prospect of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine is more remote than it’s been in decades. Tensions between America and Iran keep escalating. Relations between Japan and South Korea have broken down. A Pentagon report warns that ISIS is ‘re-surging’ in Syria. The U.K. could see food shortages if the country’s Trumpish prime minister, Boris Johnson, follows through on his promise to crash out of the European Union without an agreement in place for the aftermath. Oh, and the globe may be lurching towards recession.”

“In a world spiraling towards chaos, we can begin to see the fruits of Donald Trump’s erratic, amoral and incompetent foreign policy, his systematic undermining of alliances and hollowing out of America’s diplomatic and national security architecture,” wrote Goldberg. “Over the last two and a half years, Trump has been playing Jenga with the world order, pulling out once piece after another. For a while, things more or less held up. But now the whole structure is teetering.”

Even in the very best-case scenario, Goldberg wrote, “America will emerge with a desiccated diplomatic corps, strained alliances, and a tattered reputation. It will never again play the same leadership role internationally that it did before Trump.”

“The most powerful country in the world is being run by a sundowning demagogue whose oceanic ignorance is matched only by his gargantuan ego,” concluded Goldberg. “The United States has been lucky that things have hung together as much as they have, save the odd government shutdown or white nationalist terrorist attack. But now, in foreign affairs as in the economy, the consequences of not having a functioning American administration are coming into focus.”