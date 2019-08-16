Trump’s oil sanctions enriched Russian exporters by an extra $1 billion
Thanks to President Trump’s sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, demand for a particular brand of Russian crude oil has risen, causing revenue for Russian oil exporters to go through the roof, Fortune reports.
Between November and July, Russian oil companies were enriched by an extra $905 million.
The calculation is based on difference between the Urals spread to the Brent benchmark over the period compared to the five-year average.
The sanctions added to a jump in demand for Russian crude in the wake of output cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners. As a result, Russia’s Urals blend of crude has started to regularly trade at a premium to Brent.
Speaking to Fortune, JBC Energy analyst Konstantsa Rangelova said that there’s currently a shortage of competing heavier, sourer crude now as a result of sanctions on the two countries, “but also because of OPEC+’s current production cut agreement.” He added that Urals in the Mediterranean are at “an all-time high.”
As Fortune points out, the Trump administration announced sanctions against Venezuela this January and cut waivers for buyers of Iranian oil in May, effectively creating a shortage of the brand of oil the two countries export. Russia’s total revenue from its oil exports were already at $58.5 billion for the first half of the year. Last year’s total revenue for the country was around $129 billion.
This isn’t the first time Trump expressed an interest in buying Greenland from Denmark
President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed an interest in buying Greenland from Denmark and making it a part of the United States, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
The first question you might be asking is: “Huh?” Indeed. That’s a good question.
The Journal explained:
Some of his advisers have supported the concept, saying it was a good economic play, two of the people said, while others dismissed it as a fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition. It is also unclear how the U.S. would go about acquiring Greenland even if the effort was serious.
Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with mysterious young woman while jailed: report
Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with a young women on the day after he was taken off suicide watch, reports the New York Post.
An attorney told Forbes that the woman may have been a lawyer. Epstein apparently used meetings with his lawyers as an opportunity to get out of his cell.
That may have included the young woman.
Dustin Burrows resigns as Texas House GOP Caucus chairman amid allegations he targeted fellow Republicans
State Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock has resigned as chair of the Texas House GOP Caucus, according to two people familiar with the matter. Burrows’ departure comes amid allegations that he, along with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, planned to politically target members from their own party in the 2020 primaries.
Burrows has served in the House since 2015. His resignation is expected to be announced to House Republicans sometime Friday. State Rep. Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth, who serves as vice chair of the caucus, will be elevated to chair.