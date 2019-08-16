Quantcast
Trump’s oil sanctions enriched Russian exporters by an extra $1 billion

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks to President Trump’s sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, demand for a particular brand of Russian crude oil has risen, causing revenue for Russian oil exporters to go through the roof, Fortune reports.

Between November and July, Russian oil companies were enriched by an extra $905 million.

The calculation is based on difference between the Urals spread to the Brent benchmark over the period compared to the five-year average.

The sanctions added to a jump in demand for Russian crude in the wake of output cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners. As a result, Russia’s Urals blend of crude has started to regularly trade at a premium to Brent.

Speaking to Fortune, JBC Energy analyst Konstantsa Rangelova said that there’s currently a shortage of competing heavier, sourer crude now as a result of sanctions on the two countries, “but also because of OPEC+’s current production cut agreement.” He added that Urals in the Mediterranean are at “an all-time high.”

As Fortune points out, the Trump administration announced sanctions against Venezuela this January and cut waivers for buyers of Iranian oil in May, effectively creating a shortage of the brand of oil the two countries export. Russia’s total revenue from its oil exports were already at $58.5 billion for the first half of the year. Last year’s total revenue for the country was around $129 billion.

Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

close-image