Trump’s presidency is backfiring as the public grows more and more opposed to his views: report
Watching clips from recent rallies in red states, it is obvious that President Donald Trump continues to be wildly popular among his hardcore far-right base. But that base is by no means representative of the United States on the whole. And journalist David A. Graham, in a report for The Atlantic, explains that not only is Trump failing to expand his base — he is, more and more, out of touch with public opinion.
“Recent polling shows that Donald Trump has managed to reshape American attitudes to a remarkable extent on a trio of his key issues: race, immigration and trade,” Graham observes. “There’s just one catch: the public is turning against Trump’s views.”
Graham, in his article, goes on to prove his point. For example, Graham notes, Trump has “long sought to use racial tension to gain political leverage,” but a Reuters poll found that Americans “were more likely to empathize with African-Americans” — including “whites without a college degree,” who played an important role in Trump’s victory over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Graham goes on to report that according to Reuters, the number of whites who believe that “America must protect and preserve its White European heritage” has decreased by 9% since August 2018.
Citing data from Duke University political scientist Ashley Jardina, Graham adds that the “number of Americans who espouse white identity politics” has decreased by 10% since Trump took office in January 2017.
At the same time, according to Graham, the Trump era has “radicalized Democrats” — especially white Democrats, who Graham describes as being “actually more liberal on race” than non-white Democrats.
Immigration has been one of Trump’s main issues, and Graham notes that “white Americans are 19% more supportive of a path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants than they were four years ago, and slightly less supportive of increased deportations” (according to Reuters). Moreover, Graham observes, 75% of Americans — which he describes as a “record high” — said, in 2018, that they believed immigration is good for the U.S.
“One big problem for Trump is that voters have now gotten a chance to see him implement ideas that seemed novel or at least worth a shot during the campaign, and they don’t like what they’re seeing in practice,” Graham asserts. A trade war with China, Graham explains, “might have seemed worthwhile” in 2016, but a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found released on August 18 found that 64% of Americans now view free trade as a positive thing — compared to 57% in 2017 or 55% in 2016.
Graham concludes his piece by stressing that if public opinion continues to move away from Trumpism, the president’s rally-the-base strategy could prove problematic for him in 2020.
“With his focus on increasing racial divisions, stoking immigration fears and fighting a trade war, President Trump is poised to stake his reelection on turning out the same base that he did in 2016 — and hoping that those voters who elected Barack Obama but stayed home rather than cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton will take a pass once again,” Graham stresses. “But Trump’s margin of victory in 2016 was razor-thin, because he lost the popular vote and won key midwestern states by only a few tens of thousands of votes. If anti-racist voters remain more enthused than prejudiced ones, it’s difficult to see how he would repeat that feat.”
WATCH: White man sprays black teen with hose after hurling racist abuse and claiming to be KKK member
An East Rochester man sprayed a black teenager with a hose during a confrontation that was captured on video.
The man, whose name has not been released, claimed to be a Ku Klux Klan member during an argument with some black and white teenagers outside his home, and he sprayed one 14-year-old boy as he walked away from the white man, reported WROC-TV.
"You shouldn't be f*cking with the Klan," the man says, and walks toward his yard, where he grabs the hose and hurls a racial slur at the boy.
Islamic State persists despite territory loss: Pompeo
The Islamic State group remains a threat in Syria and Iraq, and in some areas has even gained power despite the elimination of their "caliphate", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
"There are places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago," Pompeo said on CBS's "This Morning" show.
"But the caliphate is gone in their capacity to conduct external attacks, it's been made much more difficult," he said.
"We've taken down significant risk. Not all of it, but a significant amount. We're very pleased with the work that we've done."
Breaking Banner
Ex-Obama speechwriter humiliates Ted Cruz for whining about NYT’s racism coverage
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday got more than he bargained for when he went after former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who had criticized the senator for complaining about the New York Times' "1619 Project."
After Cruz accused the Times of trying to foment division in the United States by shining a light on the legacy of slavery and racism in the country, Favreau hit back at him for relying on right-wing propaganda websites instead of actual news sources.
"Ted Cruz picking a bad faith media bias fight with the New York Times and then retweeting all of the glowing coverage from right-wing propaganda sites is literally everything you need to know about Ted Cruz," Favreau wrote.