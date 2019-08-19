Trump’s racist attacks on ‘The Squad’ were the final straw for Anthony Scaramucci

Donald Trump’s racist attacks members of The Squad were what drove him to fight against the president’s 2020 re-election.

The Squad is made up of four first-term women of color in Congress, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Scaramucci made the admission in a new Washington Post op-ed.

“The tenor of his abuse only reinforces my thinking: I can no longer in good conscience support the president’s reelection,” Scaramucci wrote. “The negatives of Trump’s demagoguery now clearly outweigh the positives of his leadership, and it is imperative that Americans unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office.”

He listed some of Trump’s scandals that offended him.

“His response to the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville was repellent. I was appalled by the administration’s child-separation policy along the southern border. His ranting about the news media as the ‘enemy of the people’ was dangerous and beyond the pale,” he wrote.

Despite that, Scarmucci still supported Trump.

“But the final straw came last month when Trump said on Twitter that four congresswomen — all of them U.S. citizens, and three native-born — should ‘go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,'” he explained.

“I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private. Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations,” Scaramucci added.

Read the full column.